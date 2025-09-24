Microscan to deploy Nokia optical network solution in Maharashtra

Nokia has announced that Microscan Infocommtech (Microscan) will implement its optical network solution across Microscan’s networks in Mumbai and Pune, Maharashtra. The deployment is intended to support increasing demand for bandwidth from enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) providers, financial institutions, and hyperscale data users. It also lays the groundwork for potential expansion into the state of Gujarat.

The new optical infrastructure will be powered by Nokia’s Photonic Service Engine (PSE) technology and includes the 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), incorporating advanced CDC-F 2.0 architecture. This setup is designed to deliver flexible, high-capacity services exceeding 400G, allowing Microscan to meet growing data capacity needs and enhance service delivery for enterprise clients.

In a statement, Sandeep Donde, Founder and Managing Director of Microscan Infocommtech, said,“Beginning with the Maharashtra region, we aim to build a nationwide National Long-Distance (NLD) network to better serve the rising bandwidth needs of our customers.''

He added, "The deployment of a DWDM backbone will improve network uptime, especially in the event of fibre cuts, making our infrastructure more resilient and reliable. It will also support the delivery of higher service-level agreements (SLAs) and the development of new service offerings. Partnering with a global technology provider like Nokia allows us to benefit from their experience in improving network performance while managing capital and operational expenditure.”

Vito Di Maria, Vice President of Optical Networks for Nokia in Asia Pacific, added,“Our optical network solutions will enable Microscan to scale network capacity and address future requirements. The core transport solution offers flexibility, agility, and resilience, and is delivered over a cloud-optimised platform. This will provide Microscan with the foundation to support new use cases, particularly for its hyperscale and enterprise customers.”

The deployment reflects ongoing efforts by regional service providers to invest in scalable and resilient digital infrastructure, particularly in high-growth regions such as Western India.