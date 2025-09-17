KGB partners with Fyno for communication management

Fyno, a communications platform provider, announced today that Karnataka Grameena Bank (KGB), one of India’s largest Regional Rural Banks, has chosen its platform to manage the bank’s customer communication infrastructure. The adoption of Fyno’s vendor-agnostic platform enables KGB to remain adaptable amid evolving regulatory and digital requirements, while supporting secure, compliant, reliable, and scalable communication. The solution offers improved visibility, streamlined operations, and enhanced message deliverability.

Designed specifically for the banking and financial services sector, Fyno’s communications hub allows KGB to monitor each message from initiation to final delivery, ensuring full transparency and control. The platform supports independent management of service providers, integration with telecom vendors in less than 24 hours, and optimised message delivery through intelligent channel routing, all without compromising regulatory compliance.

Aniketh Jain, CEO of Fyno, said,“Karnataka Grameena Bank’s use of Fyno’s platform demonstrates how financial institutions can strengthen their customer communication systems. By centralising control, the bank has gained the ability to respond quickly while maintaining data security and compliance.”

The integration consolidates KGB’s previously fragmented communication systems into a single platform. This enables real-time monitoring, unified compliance oversight, and a central source of data for governance purposes. All SMS communication is now managed through Fyno, with a dashboard that provides real-time analytics on vendor performance, deliverability, and channel engagement.

Through direct integration with telecom operators, Fyno also facilitates the management of message templates and approvals, reconciliation with triggering systems, workflow management, and multi-channel message routing. This has helped KGB reduce operational costs, improve customer communication, and increase efficiency.

With this transition, the bank will be able to manage all customer communication from a unified platform. This consolidation also allows for greater control, compliance, and operational efficiency across its communication systems.