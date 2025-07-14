IDEMIA secure transactions launches post-quantum cryptographic library

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a global expert in cryptographic technologies, has announced the launch of the IDEMIA Sphere Cryptographic Library, the first component of its new IDEMIA Sphere cybersecurity offering. Designed for ease of integration, the library enables organisations to adopt quantum-resistant cryptography today. Certified by the NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP), this modular solution supports both classical and post-quantum algorithms, helping organisations strengthen their cybersecurity posture and prepare for the quantum era.

Advertisment

Addressing the emerging quantum security threat

The rise of quantum computing presents a significant challenge to existing cryptographic standards. In all sectors, traditional encryption methods are increasingly vulnerable to being rendered ineffective, potentially exposing vast amounts of sensitive data. Recognising this imminent risk, international bodies such as the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have finalised the first standards for post-quantum cryptography (PQC), prompting urgent action from governments, businesses, and technology providers alike.

The IDEMIA Sphere Cryptographic Library provides a certified foundation for organisations to begin transitioning towards quantum-resilient infrastructure.

Advertisment

The IDEMIA Sphere Cryptographic Library is a modular solution designed to support the evolving needs of digital security. It includes a wide range of cryptographic algorithms, both classical and post-quantum, and allows for the implementation of hybrid protocols. The library is fully certified under NIST’s CAVP and includes support for embedded systems and WhiteBox cryptographic solutions.

Thanks to its modular architecture, the library can be integrated into both commercial and bespoke systems. IST also provides expert guidance to support clients through the deployment and maintenance phases, enabling a smooth transition without compromising performance or user experience.

Benefits for organisations and end-users

Advertisment

For businesses:

Accelerated development through access to pre-certified cryptographic modules.

Reduced risk during migration with support from IST’s cryptographic and cybersecurity experts.

Ability to bring quantum-resilient solutions to market in response to growing demand for secure digital services.

For consumers and citizens:

Advertisment

Enhanced protection of sensitive data, including financial, healthcare, and identity information.

Seamless digital experiences maintained, with improved security that does not disrupt existing services.

The introduction of the IDEMIA Sphere Cryptographic Library marks a strategic step for IST in its role supporting the global transition to quantum-resilient digital infrastructure. This library forms part of a broader cybersecurity portfolio that will continue to expand throughout the year, offering new tools and services to facilitate the adoption of quantum-resistant technologies.

Building on its experience in secure transactions,issuing over 1.4 billion credentials annually and holding a substantial portfolio of security certifications, IST also brings deep expertise in embedded cryptographic libraries, a critical component in high-security environments.

Advertisment

Marc Bertin, Chief Technology Officer at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, commented,

“Quantum computing is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape. With the IDEMIA Sphere Cryptographic Library, we are helping organisations across industries take proactive steps to protect their digital assets against future threats. This launch reflects our commitment to anticipating technological shifts and supporting our clients with robust, future-ready solutions.”