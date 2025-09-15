HONOR India adds AI tool to after-sales support

PSAV Global, the official brand partner of HONOR, a global provider of smart devices, has integrated a new AI-powered support engine, Uttik.com, into its after-sales service network. This initiative is intended to improve response speed, accuracy, and language accessibility for smartphone users across the country.

“Our focus remains firmly on customer satisfaction and delivering excellence in after-sales service,” said CP Khandelwal, CEO of PSAV Global. “Speed is meaningless without accuracy. Through Uttik.com, we aim to ensure that customers not only receive faster responses, but accurate information in their preferred language. This is not solely about automation, it is about delivering empathetic service at scale. While we recognise there is still progress to be made, we are committed to addressing the issues that matter most to our users.”

This development coincides with a wider global shift towards conversational AI tools as preferred channels for obtaining quick and reliable support. The global AI chatbot market, valued at approximately USD 15.6 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 46.6 billion by 2029. This growth reflects the increasing reliance on AI-driven solutions for everyday interactions.

Changes to HONOR’s after-sales service

The AI-powered Uttik.com engine is being implemented across explorehonor.com and other digital platforms. It is designed to provide immediate responses to common queries such as warranty status, software updates, repair policies, and troubleshooting, areas traditionally associated with slower, ticket-based systems.

Key features include:

Instant, verified responses : Access to device specifications, service policies, and troubleshooting steps within seconds.

Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO) : The system learns from manuals, FAQs, and user feedback to proactively generate relevant responses before a support ticket is needed.

Regional language support : Initial rollout includes Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali (beta), with the aim of improving accessibility in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

Reputation-based content mapping : Feedback from social media, forums, and e-commerce platforms is integrated to address recurring issues more effectively.

Support intelligence dashboard: Real-time insights into customer queries allow service teams to identify common problems and adapt support strategies accordingly.

Responding to changing user expectations

Between April 2023 and March 2025, the global use of AI tools has risen sharply. Today’s smartphone users increasingly expect immediate, accurate responses in their preferred language, which places greater demands on support infrastructure.

Through the integration of Uttik.com, PSAV Global aims to adapt HONOR’s after-sales approach to the evolving expectations of digital users. This includes a more unified and responsive support experience that leverages the speed, contextual understanding, and reach of AI technologies.