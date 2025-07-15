HFCL enhances digital connectivity across Indian universities

HFCL, an Indian telecommunications company specialising in next-generation technologies such as Wi-Fi, optical fibre, and 5G, is playing a key role in improving digital access for educational institutions across India. In collaboration with prominent universities including Delhi University, the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi), and the Central University of Kerala, HFCL has delivered customised connectivity solutions to meet the specific requirements of each campus. These advanced networking deployments are addressing a persistent challenge in higher education: inadequate and unreliable internet access.

In an increasingly digital learning environment, reliable internet connectivity is as essential as textbooks and classrooms. UNESCO reports that 43% of students globally lack internet access at home, highlighting the crucial role that educational institutions play in closing this gap. HFCL’s work extends beyond hardware installation, aiming to support uninterrupted learning, encourage innovation, and expand students' access to digital resources.

Tackling bandwidth constraints at IIIT Delhi’s cultural festival

During “Odyssey”, the annual cultural festival at IIIT Delhi, which draws over 40,000 students from across the country, the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure was unable to manage the increased demand. HFCL addressed this by deploying high-speed Wi-Fi access points throughout the campus, enabling seamless connectivity. The upgraded network supported internet speeds exceeding 500 Mbps and accommodated over 16,000 concurrent users during the two-day event. A secure captive portal facilitated fast and safe user access, allowing participants to share content, stream media, and engage online without disruption. The event team noted that the improved network infrastructure was instrumental to the festival’s success.

At the Central University of Kerala, more than 2,500 students across a 310-acre campus had been experiencing persistent connectivity issues. HFCL installed Wi-Fi access points and a centralised hardware controller to provide stable, high-speed internet across classrooms, libraries, student hostels, and faculty areas. The centralised management system enables real-time traffic monitoring, bandwidth optimisation, content filtering, and secure, policy-based access. This upgrade has supported uninterrupted online learning and improved access to academic resources for both students and staff.

Delhi University, which serves over 400,000 students across 92 affiliated colleges, was facing challenges due to ageing Wi-Fi infrastructure. HFCL modernised the university’s digital network by installing 11,600 Wi-Fi access points throughout campuses and hostels. The new system supports a range of advanced applications, including AR/VR-based learning, smart classrooms, and G Suite integration, all secured through SAML-based Single Sign-On (SSO). Cloud-based centralised management offers real-time visibility and faster issue resolution, while enhanced security measures protect academic data. The improvements have led to faster internet speeds, reduced support requests, and a more reliable digital environment for the university community.

Supporting digital inclusion in education

HFCL’s connectivity solutions respond to a growing need for reliable internet access in the education sector. . HFCL’s initiatives are helping institutions offer stable internet access, contributing to broader efforts toward a more digitally inclusive education system in India.