CloudKeeper appoints Sanjeev Mittal as chief product and technology officer

CloudKeeper has announced the appointment of Sanjeev Mittal as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Mittal will lead the company's product and technology strategy, with a focus on enhancing its cloud cost optimisation capabilities and driving innovation to address the evolving requirements of global organisations.

Based in London, Mittal brings over 20 years of international leadership experience in enterprise software, cloud solutions, and product-led growth. Most recently, he oversaw the turnaround of a SaaS Application Performance Monitoring (APM) company serving more than 800 customers. Following the acquisition of Stackify by BMC Software, he worked with the associated private equity firm to replicate successful go-to-market strategies across its portfolio companies.

Earlier in his career, Mittal held senior positions at organisations including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, Nokia, and Sapient. At AWS, he played a key role in expanding ISV (Independent Software Vendor) sales, developing go-to-market strategies and collaborating with enterprise ISVs to co-create cloud-based solutions.

His background in cloud-native technologies is particularly relevant as CloudKeeper develops new offerings aimed at helping organisations adapt to changes driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and to maximise the value derived from their cloud investments.

Commenting on the appointment, Deepak Mittal, CEO of CloudKeeper, said,

"We are pleased to welcome Sanjeev as our Chief Product and Technology Officer. His global experience and understanding of the cloud ecosystem will be instrumental as we continue to advance our product development. On a personal note, Sanjeev and I began our careers around the same time, and it is a privilege to work with him once again. Having previously used CloudKeeper’s services himself, he brings valuable insight into our customers’ needs."

Sanjeev Mittal added,"CloudKeeper has built a strong reputation in cloud cost optimisation and FinOps. I look forward to supporting its continued growth. As developments in AI and cloud converge, organisations increasingly need solutions that enhance both efficiency and innovation. I am excited to contribute to CloudKeeper’s mission of helping customers unlock greater value from their cloud investments."

CloudKeeper provides a range of solutions designed to simplify cloud management and support financial operations in the cloud (FinOps). Its portfolio includes tools such as CloudKeeper Tuner, an AI-driven AWS usage optimisation platform, and CloudKeeper Lens, which provides resource-level visibility and predictive analytics. These are supported by a suite of services including cloud modernisation, migration support, architectural reviews, and round-the-clock technical assistance.

Mittal’s appointment marks a step forward in CloudKeeper’s efforts to expand its product offering and respond to the changing demands of the cloud technology landscape.