Swiggy brings ChatGPT and Gemini to food and grocery orders

Swiggy Ltd has introduced Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations across its food delivery, quick commerce, and dining services, enabling users to place orders and make reservations through artificial intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini.

The rollout covers Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Dineout, allowing customers to order groceries, meals, and book restaurant tables using natural language prompts. With this move, Instamart has become the first quick-commerce platform globally to adopt MCP-based integration.

Moving Towards Agentic AI in Commerce

The Model Context Protocol is an open-source framework that enables AI systems to connect securely with live data sources and external services. Through MCP servers, Swiggy provides AI tools with controlled access to its platforms, allowing them to carry out tasks that would typically require manual navigation within an app.

Using this system, customers can issue intent-based commands such as requesting ingredients for a specific dish or asking for a recommended meal. The AI assistant then searches for suitable options, compares prices, builds a shopping basket, applies relevant offers, confirms delivery details, and places the order. Similar processes are available for restaurant bookings through Dineout.

This approach reflects a broader shift towards “agentic AI”, where automated systems are capable of completing multi-step processes on behalf of users. As more consumers adopt conversational interfaces for everyday planning and decision-making, platforms are adapting their services accordingly.

Impact on User Experience

By allowing large language models to manage product selection, quantity choices, and checkout processes, the system aims to reduce friction in online ordering. Users are required to express their intent once, after which the AI manages the remaining steps.

Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Technology Officer at Swiggy, said that everyday convenience in India is shaped by personal routines and time constraints.

“Conversational commerce allows users to express what they want, when they want it, whether it is booking a table or ordering food for a gathering,” he said. “By bringing MCP to quick commerce, food delivery, and dining, we are reducing friction in daily decisions.”

Future Applications and Data Protection

Swiggy said the MCP framework will support future AI-led services, including meal planning, dietary management, and occasion-based shopping. The company stated that these systems are designed to operate within privacy and security standards.

In practical terms, users may be able to ask AI assistants to plan meals, generate shopping lists, compare brands, and complete purchases within a single interaction.

How the Integration Works

Users can connect Swiggy services to AI assistants through custom connectors. This involves adding a connector within the AI tool’s settings and providing the relevant service URL for Instamart, Dineout, or Food.

Technical documentation and implementation details are available through Swiggy’s public repository on GitHub.

The development reflects a wider trend in digital commerce, where conversational interfaces and automated agents are increasingly being used to simplify transactions and integrate multiple services into unified user experiences.