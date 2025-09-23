Digital payments have become a routine part of daily life in India, supporting a wide range of activities, from UPI transactions at local kirana stores and shopping malls to paying for OTT subscriptions, booking travel, managing utility bills, and making purchases online.

Alongside this growing reliance on digital payment systems, there has been a corresponding rise in online fraud. Common threats include phishing attacks, fraudulent mobile applications, SIM swap scams, and unauthorised transactions.

To address these concerns, Airtel Payments Bank has launched the Safe Second Account, an option intended to allow users to separate their core savings from daily digital transactions, potentially reducing exposure to financial risks.

Features of the safe second account

The Safe Second Account provides a set of features aimed at supporting secure and convenient digital transactions. It can be opened digitally through the Airtel Thanks app, with no requirement for physical paperwork.The account offers interest rates of up to 6.5% and does not require a minimum balance, making it broadly accessible.

It includes integration with UPI for seamless transfers and payments, as well as access to an eco-friendly debit card, which comes with associated benefits. Users can also pay bills and complete mobile or DTH recharges through the account interface.

Built-in security measures

To address the risk of digital fraud, the Safe Second Account incorporates several security features. These include a fraud detection system that can automatically block suspicious activity and a "sleep mode" that allows users to temporarily disable account functionality when not in use.

In addition, the account uses AI-based face-matching technology to help identify potentially high-risk transactions. Users also have the ability to set daily transaction limits and receive real-time alerts, providing them with more control over account activity.

Anubrata Biswas, Managing Director and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, commented on the initiative, saying,“Digital payments have transformed the way India manages money, but with convenience comes the responsibility of ensuring safety. The Safe Second Account is a step in that direction, encouraging a simple yet powerful habit of separating everyday transaction funds from core savings. We believe this small behavioural shift can help consumers embrace digital transactions more securely and, over time, shape the future of safe banking in India.”

The Safe Second Account is available to users across different segments, with no specific eligibility restrictions. It can be opened online via the banking section of the Airtel Thanks app.