Canva brings brand kits into ChatGPT AI workflows

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how work is done, allowing professionals to complete tasks in minutes that previously took hours. However, a recurring limitation of AI assistants has been their inability to produce visual outputs that align with established brand guidelines, often requiring additional manual adjustments to correct colours, fonts and layouts.

Canva has now extended brand-specific design capabilities directly into AI-assisted workflows. Through an integration with ChatGPT, users can create designs that draw directly from their Canva Brand Kit, enabling visual outputs that reflect a company’s established identity within AI-generated work.

The development represents a closer integration between Canva and ChatGPT, enabling design tasks to be completed within conversational AI environments. Outputs such as presentations, social media graphics and posters can now be created with brand alignment built in, rather than applied retrospectively.

This update follows the recent introduction of Canva’s tools within Anthropic’s Claude, reinforcing Canva’s position as a commonly used visual layer across AI platforms. According to Similarweb, Canva already ranks among the top ten websites receiving referral traffic from AI assistants, reflecting its growing role in AI-supported content creation. The company’s design systems are increasingly embedded into large language models, allowing visual elements to be generated alongside text-based outputs.

Over the past year, Canva has introduced several AI-focused tools, including its Design Model for editable visual outputs, Canva AI as a design assistant, and the Canva MCP Server. These tools have collectively been used to generate millions of designs across platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot.

Commenting on the integration, Anwar Haneef, General Manager and Head of Ecosystem at Canva, said that visual identity has long been a missing element in AI-generated content. He noted that embedding design capabilities into widely used AI tools allows brand context to be carried through from text prompts to visual outputs.

The broader shift reflects a move towards more complete AI-driven workflows, in which context and consistency are preserved across tasks. Rather than relying on static brand guidelines stored in documents, branding elements can now function as dynamic inputs within everyday tools, supporting faster turnaround without compromising consistency.

Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer at eXp Realty, said the integration enables agents to produce branded visuals more efficiently, allowing them to focus less on formatting and more on client engagement. She added that access to brand assets within AI tools helps maintain consistency across digital communications.

Once a Brand Kit has been configured in Canva, it can be accessed within supported AI platforms to generate designs that reflect predefined colours, fonts and logos. Users can collaborate with AI assistants on structure and content, preview designs within the conversation interface, and refine outputs without switching tools.

The Canva AI connector is now available to ChatGPT users, with account linking enabled through Canva’s AI integration portal.