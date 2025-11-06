Why IoT security design should be at the core, not the edge

In an increasingly interconnected world, the Internet of Things (IoT) has emerged as a catalyst for innovation across industries. From streamlining manufacturing and healthcare processes to building smart homes and cities, IoT is revolutionising how systems operate. As hundreds of thousands of devices now collect, transmit, and act on data, they are simultaneously introducing a vastly expanded attack surface.

In this rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses must fundamentally rethink their approach to IoT adoption. The principle is simple yet urgent: security should be embedded from the outset, not tacked on as an afterthought.

The Rising Threat Landscape of IoT

Unlike traditional IT systems, IoT devices are often deployed in uncontrolled environments and constrained by limited computing resources. These limitations make them particularly vulnerable to cyber threats.

A recent Statista report, Number of IoT Connections Worldwide 2022–2034, projects that the number of IoT devices will exceed 29 billion by 2030. Each device represents more than a connection point—it is a potential vulnerability if not appropriately secured. Without intrinsic safeguards, every expansion of the IoT footprint amplifies the risk, making scale itself a liability.

What Exactly is Security by Design?

Security by design is more than just a buzzword—it is a fundamental shift in mindset, treating security as a core objective at every stage of development. In the context of IoT, this begins with threat modelling at the design phase to proactively identify risks before a single line of code is written. It extends to secure firmware and software development, where strong coding practices, patching mechanisms, and regular update pathways are implemented.

Data privacy is another vital component. Encryption must be enforced both in transit and at rest, and user data should be anonymised where necessary. Additionally, device-level authentication using certificates or cryptographic keys is essential for maintaining system integrity. Finally, security must encompass the full device lifecycle—from secure onboarding through to final decommissioning, including data sanitisation at end-of-life.

When security is designed into the system from the start, the entire IoT ecosystem becomes more resilient by default.

Why Retrofitting Security Fails at Scale?

Applying security measures after deployment is not only costly but often ineffective. Many legacy IoT devices lack the hardware capabilities needed to support current encryption standards or over-the-air (OTA) updates. This makes retrofitting difficult, leading to delays in patching known vulnerabilities—or, worse, leaving them unpatched altogether.

Moreover, manually updating large fleets of widely dispersed devices is a logistical nightmare. This creates compliance risks and operational burdens. For IoT to scale effectively, security must be adaptive, self-healing, and governed by policy from the outset, rather than being bolted on after problems arise.

Regulatory Momentum and Business Imperatives

Governments and industry bodies are responding to these concerns with policy frameworks such as the EU’s Cyber Resilience Act and the US IoT Cybersecurity Improvement Act. These initiatives establish baseline security expectations for manufacturers and operators. Non-compliance does not only result in regulatory penalties—it can also damage a brand's reputation and erode consumer trust.

Today, security is no longer just an IT or engineering matter—it is a strategic, board-level issue. A breach in a connected product can have devastating consequences: operational shutdowns, compromised patient safety in healthcare, or even threats to national infrastructure. The stakes are high, and the urgency is equally pressing.

Creating Secure-by-Design IoT Architecture

A robust, secure-by-design strategy for IoT calls for multiple layers of protection and close cross-functional collaboration. Organisations should adopt Zero Trust Architectures (ZTA), where no device or user is trusted by default and every access request is continuously verified. Embedding a hardware Root of Trust (RoT) at the silicon level ensures the integrity of boot processes and device identities.

Secure device management platforms are also essential, offering centralised visibility, policy enforcement, and rapid incident response. Continuous testing, monitoring, and the use of AI-driven threat detection help organisations stay ahead of evolving attack vectors.

Importantly, the success of such strategies hinges on cooperation between hardware engineers, software developers, cybersecurity teams, and compliance officers. A siloed approach is no longer viable.

Building Trust, Not Just Business Cases

Security is often perceived as a barrier to innovation or a factor that delays time-to-market. In reality, a secure-by-design approach enables sustainable growth and builds long-term value. It reduces the cost and disruption of incident recovery, simplifies compliance audits, and—most critically—instils customer trust, which is now one of the most important currencies in the digital economy.

By treating security as a strategic enabler rather than a compliance burden, organisations can scale with confidence. They can launch new services, reach new markets, and unlock value from IoT deployments that are not just efficient but resilient and future-ready.

As IoT adoption accelerates, the window for securing core infrastructure is narrowing. Expanding without foundational security is a dangerous gamble, as every new device becomes another point of vulnerability. Security by design is not just a best practice—it is the only sustainable path forward.

Those who view security as integral to their IoT strategy will not only protect their assets and customers but will also be best positioned to harness the full potential of intelligent, connected systems. The future of IoT will not belong to those who adopt it the fastest—it will belong to those who secure it the best.

The author is the Founder and Director of NeoSOFT.