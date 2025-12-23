Tech Mahindra bags Noida Airport NOC-SOC project deal

Tech Mahindra has secured a project from Noida International Airport (NIA) to establish and operate an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre (NOC-SOC) to support the airport’s critical IT infrastructure.

As part of the strategic partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide 24/7 monitoring and management of the network, security for the critical Airport IT infrastructure, including applications, databases, networks, servers, storage systems, and associated digital platforms.

The integrated NOC and SOC will enable proactive detection, analysis, and response to network and cybersecurity events, ensuring high availability, operational continuity, and a strong security posture across airport systems.

Ensuring Seamless and Secure Airport Operations

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport, said the engagement with Tech Mahindra is critical in embedding resilience and operational excellence into the airport’s digital ecosystem from day one.

“As a greenfield airport, we have the unique opportunity to embed resilience, security, and operational excellence into our digital ecosystem from day one,” he said, adding that the project is a critical step in building a robust, future-ready network and cybersecurity framework that supports safe, reliable, and seamless airport operations.

Tech Mahindra said it will combine its expertise in critical infrastructure operations with cybersecurity and network capabilities to build a trusted and scalable technology framework for NIA. Through the integrated Network and Security Operations Centre, we will deliver round-the-clock monitoring, proactive threat detection, and rapid incident response across the airport’s critical IT and digital platforms,” stated Sahil Dhawan, President and Head – India, Middle East & Africa Business, Tech Mahindra.

The digital infrastructure being developed will serve as a core enabler of smooth and safe operations once the airport becomes operational. The NOC-SOC is expected to help ensure uninterrupted services by safeguarding against potential security and network disruptions.