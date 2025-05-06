Paras Defence and HevenDrones to develop hydrogen-powered drones in India

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, an Indian defence engineering company specialising in advanced optics, optronic systems and defence solutions, has announced a strategic joint venture with HevenDrones Israel an independent subsidiary of Heven, a US-based company known for its autonomous, hydrogen-powered, mission-specific drones.

The joint venture (JV) will establish a new entity in India to design, manufacture, and supply next-generation drone systems tailored to the requirements of India’s defence and homeland security sectors. There are also long-term plans to expand into international markets.

The collaboration combines Paras Defence’s manufacturing and engineering capabilities with HevenDrones’ proprietary platforms. The JV will act as the exclusive vehicle to introduce hydrogen-powered drone technology in India, offering drones with extended flight endurance and modular payload options. These systems are to be designed, produced, and deployed domestically. Initial use cases will focus on logistics in remote and border regions, tactical surveillance, supply chain operations, and high-altitude missions.

“India is a priority market for large-scale drone deployment, and HevenDrones’ proven technologies offer a strategic advantage,” said Munjal Sharad Shah, Managing Director of Paras Defence. “This joint venture allows us to deliver domestically produced drone systems for use both in India and abroad.”

Under the agreement, HevenDrones will provide intellectual property, production manuals, and working prototypes. Paras Defence will manage local manufacturing, regulatory compliance, sales, and operational delivery. Training programmes will also be included as part of the technology transfer. Governance of the JV will be overseen by a board comprising representatives from both companies, who will jointly appoint a CEO, CFO, and COO.

HevenDrones has built a global presence in the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) sector, with a focus on autonomous drones for logistics, tactical operations, and security. Paras Defence, a private-sector Indian firm, has reported significant growth in FY25, nearly doubling its net profit year-on-year on the back of a 35.8% revenue increase and an EBITDA margin of 26.2%. The company also recently announced its first stock split and dividend.

“This collaboration marks a key milestone as we work to expand our global operations,” said Heven CEO Bentzion Levinson. “Paras Defence brings strong engineering expertise, manufacturing capacity, and a solid understanding of the Indian defence landscape. Together, we aim to support India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and offer advanced UAV capabilities.”

The JV will produce HevenDrones’ full range of unmanned systems, with an emphasis on military-grade applications such as frontline logistics, surveillance, border monitoring, and urban response operations. The sourcing model will blend HevenDrones’ technologies with local production by Paras Defence, ensuring adherence to Indian defence procurement guidelines and restrictions on imports.

With proven systems already in place, the JV aims to deliver drones to end-users without delay. Initial market efforts will focus on India’s defence and homeland security sectors, with potential export opportunities to be explored following the establishment of a strong domestic base.