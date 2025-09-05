Palo Alto introduces enhanced browser security in Prisma SASE 4.0

Palo Alto Networks has announced the release of Prisma SASE 4.0, an updated iteration of its secure access service edge (SASE) platform. The update introduces a range of features, including advancements in the Prisma Browser, designed to detect and neutralise sophisticated web threats in real time directly within the browser, an area where traditional solutions often lack visibility.

The browser is increasingly becoming the primary interface for enterprise operations, particularly for AI-driven and cloud-based applications. As business-critical applications and data are now largely accessed via the browser, consumer-grade browsers are often inadequate due to limited security capabilities. Prisma SASE 4.0 introduces in-browser threat protection that intercepts encrypted and evasive attacks before they can cause harm, offering a layer of defence often missed by conventional secure web gateways.

Key Updates in Prisma SASE 4.0

In-Browser Advanced Threat Protection

Prisma Browser now includes real-time web threat prevention capabilities, allowing it to identify and neutralise malware and other advanced threats as they emerge within the browser environment.

Data Security Enhanced by AI

The platform features a unified, AI-powered data security system that addresses growing risks associated with AI tools, such as agents, copilots, and plugins that access corporate data. It employs AI-augmented classification to identify sensitive data across a range of formats, including unstructured and in-use data, while significantly reducing false positives. The system includes more than 140 pre-trained machine learning classifiers, along with the ability to customise models to protect intellectual property such as patents, contracts, and source code.

Adaptive Private App Security

Private applications, often central to business operations, are a frequent target for cyber threats. Traditional static rule-based web application firewalls (WAFs) may fall short in protecting dynamic environments. Prisma SASE 4.0 introduces adaptive private app security, which continuously updates protection policies in response to application behaviour, enabling more effective defence against targeted attacks.

Market Position and Adoption

Palo Alto Networks reports a SASE annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 1.3 billion for fiscal year 2025, representing 35% year-over-year growth, more than double the overall market growth rate. The company has been recognised as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SASE Platforms for three consecutive years. It has also received leadership recognition in the Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge (three consecutive years) and SD-WAN (five times). The Prisma SASE platform is used by over 6,300 organisations, including one-third of the Fortune 500. Adoption of Prisma Browser has reportedly exceeded six million licensed users.

Anand Oswal, Executive Vice President of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks, commented,“The conversation with business leaders has evolved. It’s no longer just about blocking threats, it’s about enabling secure growth. Legacy security architectures are no longer sufficient in an environment where AI-driven attacks are on the rise and the browser is becoming the primary interface for work. Prisma SASE 4.0 is designed to address these emerging challenges directly, particularly through in-browser threat protection.”

The new features introduced with Prisma SASE 4.0 are expected to become generally available later this year.