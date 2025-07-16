Okta and Palo Alto Networks unify AI-driven security to fight identity attacks

As cyber threats become more sophisticated and demand faster responses, verifying who is accessing data, and from which device, has become essential for effective protection. Okta and Palo Alto Networks have announced an expanded partnership with new integrations aimed at delivering a unified security architecture. These developments are intended to help organisations automate threat responses, secure application access across all devices, and reduce security-related operational challenges.

One of the key updates is the native integration between Okta Workforce Identity and Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access Browser. This creates a new conditional access method that restricts access to single sign-on (SSO) applications to users operating through a secure browser. A second integration connects Okta’s Identity Threat Protection, powered by Okta AI, with Palo Alto Networks’ AI-driven Cortex SecOps platform. This provides organisations with a consolidated view of identity-related risks across their digital infrastructure and extends to both Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR for broader threat detection and response capabilities.

Swapna Bapat, Managing Director and Vice President for India and SAARC at Palo Alto Networks, commented, “India’s digital economy operates across a wide range of devices and an increasingly mobile workforce. By combining Okta’s identity intelligence with Palo Alto Networks’ AI-first security platform, organisations can implement zero-trust principles more effectively and at scale. Integrated secure browsing also enables real-time mitigation of credential-based threats, without additional operational burden.”

Shakeel Khan, Regional Vice President and Country Manager at Okta India, added:

“AI-driven cyberattacks are increasing alongside rapid digital transformation, with identity now one of the most frequently targeted vectors. Traditional, disconnected security tools are no longer sufficient. Our expanded partnership with Palo Alto Networks enables more intelligent, unified protection through the integration of identity and AI, supporting context-aware access, enhancing visibility, and simplifying operations. This is aligned with our strategy to support secure growth in India’s evolving digital landscape.”

The two new integrations offer organisations a more cohesive and cost-effective approach to cybersecurity:

Securing Access Across Devices:

The integration of Okta Workforce Identity with Prisma Access Browser introduces a new layer of protection for web-based activity. Employees can securely access corporate web applications and data from both managed and unmanaged devices. This solution provides users with a consistent and secure browsing experience, while offering IT teams improved visibility and control over the use of SaaS and web applications.

Unified Identity Threat Detection and Automated Response

By linking Okta’s Identity Threat Protection with Cortex XSIAM and Cortex XDR, organisations can dynamically enforce additional authentication measures in response to high-risk user behaviour. Automated actions such as revoking user access, terminating active sessions, and quarantining devices can be triggered in real time.

Maxine Holt, Vice President of Enterprise & Channel Research at Omdia, observed,

“CISOs have made it clear that to respond effectively to today’s threat landscape, integrated platforms are essential. With the growing use of cloud services, SaaS applications, remote work environments, and AI, many organisations are experiencing increasing complexity and fragmentation in their security tools. The integration of Okta and Palo Alto Networks’ solutions addresses these challenges by streamlining operations and improving overall visibility and threat coverage.”