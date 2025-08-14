Indo-Pak cyberwar wages silent battles across digital frontiers

The enduring rivalry between India and Pakistan has entered a new and more complex dimension. What was once limited to military standoffs, border skirmishes, and diplomatic conflicts has now expanded into cyberspace. With each passing year, cyberspace is becoming more than just a backdrop to geopolitical tensions—it is becoming an active front of conflict in its own right.

Recent developments have made this shift increasingly evident. The tragic Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025, which resulted in the death of 26 Indian civilians, triggered a multi-layered response from India. While the immediate action took the form of Operation Sindoor, involving precision military strikes against targets across the border, it was accompanied by a quieter but equally aggressive campaign online. This dual-front retaliation demonstrated how cyber operations are now integrated into strategic national responses, operating in parallel with conventional force projection.

In the days following the operation, Pakistani threat actors launched digital assaults on Indian defence institutions such as the Military Engineering Services. On the other side, Indian hacktivist groups, most notably the Indian Cyber Force (ICF), claimed responsibility for a series of retaliatory cyberattacks. These included the websites of the AJK Supreme Court, Euro Oil, and the University of Balochistan.

The incidents marked another cycle in an ongoing digital tit-for-tat—symbolic on the surface but with deeper implications beneath.

Cyber Espionage and the Threat of Silent Infiltration

Beneath the defacements and publicity stunts lies a far more calculated strategy—one involving long-term access, espionage, and disruption by state-aligned actors. Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups, such as the Pakistan-linked APT36, have been identified by cybersecurity researchers as conducting coordinated espionage campaigns targeting Indian military personnel, government networks, and sensitive infrastructure.

These operations typically begin with targeted phishing attacks, followed by the silent deployment of malware, and culminate in extended periods of undetected access. The objective is not immediate damage, but preparation: to collect intelligence, study systems, and quietly set the stage for future disruption. India, in turn, is believed to have strengthened its offensive cyber capabilities, though much of its posture remains classified. What is increasingly evident is that both sides now view cyberspace as a legitimate domain for exerting pressure, testing boundaries, and asserting deterrence—without crossing into open warfare.

Yet, the conflict is not limited to state infrastructure alone. Information warfare has become an increasingly potent weapon. Following escalations—whether military or digital—waves of manipulated content flood social media platforms. Doctored videos, fake news stories, and coordinated messaging campaigns circulate rapidly, aiming to sow confusion, inflame public sentiment, and undermine trust in institutions. This creates a volatile information environment where truth is contested and narrative control becomes a battlefield of its own.

The implications for national security are profound. Cyberattacks can cripple critical infrastructure with little warning or attribution. Disruption of power grids, financial networks, telecommunications, or transportation systems could trigger cascading effects far beyond the initial point of attack. India’s growing dependence on digitally integrated systems for essential services makes these vulnerabilities all the more urgent. The spectre of an attack on command-and-control infrastructure—even in the nuclear domain—raises the stakes significantly.

New Tools and Old Risks in the Digital Theatre

Compounding the threat is the porous nature of modern intelligence gathering. Cyber adversaries are not limited to exploiting software vulnerabilities. They also draw on open-source intelligence, leaked data, and discussions in dark web forums or encrypted messaging channels such as Telegram.

Seemingly minor breaches or leaks—such as unauthorised database access, credential exposures, or defaced websites—may appear insignificant in isolation. However, they often serve as reconnaissance steps or trial runs for more serious campaigns during periods of heightened tension. When these signals are ignored, they may accumulate into large-scale, coordinated attacks. This makes proactive monitoring of underground digital ecosystems a critical component of cyber defence, beyond traditional perimeter safeguards.

In response to this intensifying environment, Indian institutions are stepping up their cybersecurity measures. This is particularly visible in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, where cyber threats now intersect directly with economic resilience. Organisations are investing in advanced threat detection platforms, strengthening endpoint security, and developing rapid response teams. The Reserve Bank of India has also issued advisories urging financial institutions to remain vigilant and prepared. Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT concern—it has become a core business and national priority.

One strategic shift is the growing adoption of the Zero Trust model. This framework assumes no implicit trust within the network and enforces continuous authentication and verification. In a landscape where lateral movement and credential theft are common tactics, Zero Trust architectures significantly reduce exposure and limit the potential scope of breaches, even when initial access is gained.

Preparing for the Long War in Cyberspace

A significant challenge facing both India and Pakistan in this domain is the development of talent. Cyber warfare is not solely about advanced tools or sophisticated malware—it depends on skilled individuals with a deep understanding of technology, strategy, and operations. Building a robust cyber force requires long-term investment in education, training, and institutional support.

This includes military cyber units, civilian agencies, private-sector professionals, and academic researchers who can together shape a coordinated national cybersecurity framework. Nations that neglect to build this talent pipeline risk falling behind not because of inadequate equipment, but due to a lack of insight and capability.

Looking ahead, the trajectory of cyber conflict between India and Pakistan is unlikely to reverse. Nuclear deterrence limits the potential for large-scale conventional escalation, making cyber operations an attractive means of projecting power and testing resolve below the threshold of war. However, this dynamic introduces significant risk. The potential for misinterpretation, disproportionate retaliation, or collateral damage remains high. Attribution in cyber incidents is notoriously tricky, and even well-intentioned operations can escalate in unintended ways.

Both nations are expected to continue strengthening their cyber postures—establishing dedicated national command structures, integrating cyber capabilities into broader military planning, recruiting more cybersecurity professionals, and deepening engagement with private security firms. Simultaneously, the theatres of digital confrontation—from industrial control systems to psychological influence campaigns—are expanding.

This new phase in Indo-Pak rivalry may not always grab headlines. Instead, it will likely manifest as a constant backdrop of probing, signalling, and shadowy engagements—some visible, most not. In this environment, preparedness depends not just on the defence of known systems but also on the ability to anticipate novel attack vectors and detect threats early.

The future of this conflict will be shaped as much by what is seen as by what remains hidden. And in the opaque world of cyber operations, what is hidden often carries the greatest danger. For policymakers, military leaders, and civil institutions alike, understanding and engaging with this digital front is no longer optional—it is essential.

The author is the Founder and CEO of PygmalionGlobal. He collaborates with multiple cybersecurity companies, including NPCore in South Korea, and engages with government agencies and conglomerates across Asia.