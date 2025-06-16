Fortinet enhances user and data security with AI-powered updates

Fortinet, a cybersecurity technology provider, has introduced updates to its data and productivity security offerings. These updates include the release of the FortiMail Workspace Security suite, which adds browser and collaboration tool coverage to the existing FortiMail email security platform.
In addition, Fortinet has added new capabilities to its data loss prevention and insider risk management solution, FortiDLP. The updates are intended to offer a consolidated approach to monitoring and protecting user activity and sensitive data in hybrid work environments.
According to Fortinet, recent developments in cybercrime, including the use of automation and generative technologies, have increased the scale and complexity of attacks. The company has stated that its updated solutions aim to support organisations in addressing these threats through AI-driven security features.
Email security
The FortiMail platform has been updated following the integration of Perception Point, a company identified in a 2024 analyst report. FortiMail now supports various deployment models and use cases, including inbound, outbound, and internal email security. Deployment options include physical, virtual, cloud-hosted, and SaaS environments, and the platform supports several operating modes.
The FortiMail Workspace Security suite extends coverage to additional communication channels, including major collaboration platforms and web browsers. The suite includes functionality for detecting and mitigating threats associated with file sharing, messaging, and browsing activity. It also includes visibility features and incident response support designed for Security Operations Centre teams.
"In today’s evolving threat landscape, securing user productivity and sensitive data requires a unified strategy that addresses both external threats and insider risks. Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting users and utilising tools such as FraudGPT, BlackmailerV3, and ElevenLabs to automate the creation of malware, deepfake videos, phishing websites, and synthetic voices, making attacks more scalable, convincing, and harder to detect. "With our expanded AI-powered FortiMail Workspace Security suite and FortiDLP solutions, Fortinet enables organisations to stay ahead of threat actors and insider risks while ensuring that users, data, and productivity remain protected,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet
AI-Powered defence for communication, data protection
FortiDLP has been expanded to include features such as data flow analysis, lineage tracking, and activity correlation. These features are intended to assist in identifying unauthorised access or movement of sensitive data across cloud and SaaS applications.
The new updates are part of Fortinet’s ongoing efforts to provide integrated tools for securing user activity and data across various digital work environments. The company states that the enhancements are designed to support both preventative and responsive security functions within enterprise IT operations.