ESET launches cybersecurity awareness training programme in India

ESET a cybersecurity solutions provider has announced the introduction of its Cybersecurity Awareness Training in India, an online platform aimed at helping organisations strengthen employee awareness and improve cyber resilience.

Advertisment

The training is designed to address a key challenge faced by many businesses: limited cybersecurity awareness among staff, which can contribute to data breaches and reputational harm. The platform also supports organisations in meeting compliance and insurance-related requirements.

According to industry data, human error, social engineering, and other employee-related factors are involved in 68% of data breaches. In India alone, cybercrime-related losses were estimated at Rs 23,000 crore in 2024, a 206% increase from Rs 7,500 crore in 2023, highlighting the growing need for preventive measures such as employee training.

Commenting on the launch, Parvinder Walia, President for the Asia Pacific region at ESET, said,"A cyber-resilient organisation begins with informed employees. This training aims to encourage behavioural change through interactive modules, real-world examples, and structured learning content."

Advertisment

The programme includes a phishing simulator that allows organisations to conduct realistic phishing tests using a variety of pre-built or custom templates. These simulations can be run as needed to evaluate employee responses and adapt training strategies accordingly.

Key Features of the Training Programme:

Interactive Learning: Incorporates gamification and real-world scenarios to improve engagement and knowledge retention.

Phishing Simulation: Enables deployment of simulated phishing attacks to assess employee preparedness.

Smart Reporting: Provides real-time monitoring, dashboards, and detailed reporting for compliance and performance tracking.

Integration Capabilities: Compatible with LMS, SSO, CRM, and HR systems, allowing for streamlined implementation.

Regulatory Support: Aligns with requirements such as the Cyber Security Controls Framework (CSCRF) for REs, GDPR, PCI DSS, and NIS2.

The system is designed to minimise administrative overhead. Deep integration with popular cloud-based platforms and a comprehensive API support easy rollout. The training platform can be synchronised with existing workflows in learning management systems, identity providers, CRM tools, and HR software.

Advertisment

An administrative dashboard offers visibility into course availability, employee progress, and phishing campaign outcomes. Administrators can segment employees into custom groups, allowing for targeted training and simulation initiatives.

The training is part of ESET’s broader focus on preventive cybersecurity strategies, aiming to reduce the human attack surface while maintaining manageable security operations for organisations of all sizes.