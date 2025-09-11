CrowdStrike, VIAVI collaborate on network security

VIAVI Solutions has announced a partnership with CrowdStrike to integrate the VIAVI Observer network observability platform with CrowdStrike’s Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. This integration aims to provide joint customers with enhanced visibility across their IT and security operations by combining network performance and end-user experience data with security analytics.

According to VIAVI’s '2025/2026 State of the Network Study', 79% of organisations are in the process of transitioning from siloed network and security operations to a converged NetSecOps model, yet only 27% have completed this shift. The collaboration between VIAVI and CrowdStrike is intended to support organisations in advancing their NetSecOps strategies by bringing together VIAVI’s network performance insights with CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence and AI-driven security capabilities.

The VIAVI Observer platform collects and stores high-fidelity forensic data, offering context on how security events may affect critical business services. This integration aims to improve visibility into cybersecurity threats as part of performance management workflows.

Chris Labac, Vice President and General Manager of Network Performance Management and Threat Solutions at VIAVI, stated, "As data volumes grow, many vendors have turned to metadata-driven approaches for converging network and security operations. VIAVI combines this with high-fidelity forensic data, including long-term packet capture and enriched flow records. This provides a more detailed and accurate understanding of network events than metadata alone can offer."

Michael Rogers, Vice President of Global Alliances at CrowdStrike, added:

“Falcon Next-Gen SIEM serves as the core of the modern Security Operations Centre (SOC), combining CrowdStrike’s own data, threat intelligence, and AI-powered analytics with external sources. Our planned acquisition of Onum, a real-time data pipeline platform, will enhance Falcon’s ability to process and filter data before it even enters the platform, improving performance while reducing costs. Integrating VIAVI’s Observer platform supports further convergence of NetOps and SecOps, enabling faster detection and response along with greater operational visibility.”