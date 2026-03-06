Commvault targets identity threats with new integrations

Commvault has announced two developments aimed at addressing the rising risks associated with identity-based cyberattacks: a new integration with threat intelligence firm CloudSEK and the expansion of its Identity Resilience portfolio to include support for Okta.

The announcements come amid growing concerns over credential theft and identity exploitation, which have become central to many modern cyberattacks. Industry estimates suggest that nearly 80% of breaches involve compromised credentials, while more than 24 billion stolen credentials are circulating across dark web marketplaces, stealer logs and underground forums. The rise of automated and AI-driven attacks has also shortened the time between credential exposure and exploitation from months to hours.

Integration with CloudSEK Targets Exposed Credentials

Commvault’s collaboration with CloudSEK focuses on detecting and responding to exposed credentials that appear on dark web platforms and other external sources. The integration brings CloudSEK’s real-time dark web credential intelligence into Commvault’s Active Directory security tools, including its vulnerability assessment and anomaly detection solutions.

By correlating external intelligence about exposed credentials with internal identity telemetry, organisations can identify compromised accounts earlier and respond before attackers gain further access. Security teams can take actions such as disabling or resetting affected credentials and reversing unauthorised changes in Active Directory.

The system also assigns risk scores to vulnerabilities detected across internal systems, public sources and dark web intelligence. These alerts are prioritised and accompanied by remediation guidance to help security teams focus on the most critical issues.

Support for Okta to Strengthen Identity Recovery

In a separate announcement, Commvault said it is extending its Identity Resilience capabilities to support Okta, an identity and access management platform widely used by enterprises. The update is intended to help organisations recover identity environments more quickly after disruptions caused by misconfigurations, operational errors or cyberattacks.

Identity systems have increasingly become a central control point in enterprise IT environments, particularly as organisations adopt hybrid cloud architectures, SaaS applications and AI-driven automation. According to industry data, 107 billion identity records were exposed globally in 2024, while 57% of cyberattacks began with a compromised identity.

When identity providers are disrupted, users may lose access to applications and services, potentially halting operations. Many organisations still rely on manual processes to restore identity environments, which can prolong downtime and increase operational risk.

Commvault’s Okta support introduces automated protection and granular recovery of key identity components such as users, groups, applications and policies. The platform enables point-in-time restoration of specific objects rather than rebuilding entire identity environments, which can help reduce downtime.

The recovery data is stored in immutable and air-gapped storage environments designed to limit the risk of ransomware attacks or unauthorised modification.

Analysts note that identity resilience is becoming an increasingly important part of cybersecurity strategies as identity-driven attacks continue to grow and organisations rely more heavily on digital identity systems to manage access across complex IT environments.