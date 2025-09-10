Blue Cloud to acquire 3P Vision for AI-powered defence tech

IT and cybersecurity firm Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BCSSL) has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 3P Vision, a defence technology company specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and integrated surveillance systems.

Advertisment

The proposed acquisition will bring 3P Vision’s advanced surveillance technologies into BCSSL’s portfolio, including multi-sensor platforms that integrate radar, ground sensors, and smart optics, along with tethered drone systems designed for GPS-denied or jamming-prone environments. These capabilities are aimed at delivering uninterrupted situational awareness and mission continuity in complex operational zones.

Building AI-Powered Defence Technology

3P Vision also offers AI-enabled surveillance cameras for real-time threat detection, autonomous drones for live threat neutralisation, and AI-powered monitoring platforms that support predictive decision-making. The integration of these solutions is expected to reduce manpower requirements, accelerate security response times, and enhance the protection of critical infrastructure.

Established in 1991, BCSSL has a strong foundation in cloud computing, AI, data analytics, and enterprise technologies. With operations across India, France, Israel, Singapore, Tanzania, the UAE, UK, and US, the company serves a wide range of clients in the defence and digital transformation sectors.

Advertisment

Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of BCSSL, said the acquisition reinforces the company’s commitment to national security innovation. “By integrating 3P Vision’s pioneering AI, drone, and surveillance solutions into our ecosystem, we are positioning BCSSL at the forefront of delivering intelligent, scalable, and robust defence solutions for the nation,” she said.