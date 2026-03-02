Airtel and Google team up on spam controls

Bharti Airtel and Google have announced a collaboration to introduce additional security measures to Rich Communications Services (RCS) messaging for users in India. The partnership combines Airtel’s network intelligence with Google’s RCS platform and spam detection systems, with the aim of improving message authentication and reducing spam and fraud.

Over the past 18 months, Airtel has introduced a series of AI-based tools to curb spam calls and messages on its network. The company states that these measures have blocked billions of spam calls and SMS messages and reduced reported financial losses linked to fraud on its network. However, it argues that vulnerabilities remain across digital communication platforms that do not operate under telecom-grade safeguards.

Extending Telecom-Grade Safeguards to RCS

The new collaboration seeks to extend certain telecom-level verification and filtering measures to RCS messaging. By integrating Airtel’s network intelligence with Google’s existing spam protection systems, the companies aim to strengthen sender verification and content monitoring within the RCS ecosystem.

According to the companies, the platform will incorporate real-time checks designed to validate business senders, apply user ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) preferences, block suspected spam messages and filter potentially malicious links. Messages flagged by joint AI-based systems may also be restricted.

RCS messages will continue to be delivered through the Google Messages application, which is pre-installed on most Android smartphones.

Executives from both companies said the initiative reflects closer cooperation between telecom operators and technology platforms in addressing spam and digital fraud. They indicated that similar collaborative approaches could be adopted more widely to improve security standards across messaging services.

The companies added that enterprises using the service for customer communication will be required to comply with authentication and consent mechanisms designed to help users distinguish legitimate business messages from unsolicited or fraudulent content.