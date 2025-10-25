TEC and IIIT-Hyderabad collaborate on 6G and AI studies

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-Hyderabad) to carry out joint technical studies and collaborative research.

The collaboration aims to develop India-specific standards and testing frameworks, explore emerging network technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Smart Cities, and Quantum Communications, and strengthen India’s participation in the International Telecommunication Union – Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) Study Groups.

The MoU was signed on 24 October 2025 by Amit Kumar Srivastava, DDG (Mobile Technologies), TEC, and Professor Sandeep Shukla, Director, IIIT-Hyderabad, in the presence of Syed Tausif Abbas, Sr DDG and Head (TEC), and senior officials from IIIT-Hyderabad. The agreement provides a formal framework for TEC and IIIT-Hyderabad to work together on research and standardisation related to next-generation telecommunications technologies.

The areas of cooperation include the development of AI-based telecom applications for intelligent networks, automation and predictive maintenance with the aim of advancing towards AI-native capabilities in future 6G systems. The collaboration will also focus on millimetre-wave communications, beamforming and cognitive radio technologies; joint studies on the use of Internet of Things (IoT), oneM2M and digital twin technologies in smart cities; research in quantum communication technologies; and collaborative work to enhance the security and resilience of telecom networks through cyber security research.

The initiative is expected to support indigenous research and development and to strengthen India’s engagement in global standardisation processes through contributions to international bodies such as the ITU and 3GPP. It also seeks to promote self-reliance in telecommunications by supporting domestic research, design and manufacturing, and by developing standards and test frameworks tailored to India’s needs.