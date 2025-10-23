SolarWinds 2025 ITSM report reveals impact of generative AI

SolarWinds has published its 2025 IT Service Management (ITSM) Report, which distinguishes between ITSM systems that incorporate generative AI (GenAI) and those that do not. The report is based on an analysis of over 2,000 ITSM systems and more than 60,000 aggregated, anonymised customer data points.

Over the past year, IT teams have shifted from experimenting with automation to actively integrating GenAI into their workflows, changing how they diagnose issues, resolve incidents, and deliver services. What initially served as a tool for improving efficiency is now influencing team structures and reshaping the overall ITSM experience. As GenAI becomes embedded in daily operations, organisations are identifying new performance improvements and insights that reflect a broader transformation in IT service management.

The data reveals that organisations using GenAI within ITSM significantly reduce incident resolution times. Analysts examined key AI-driven functions such as automated ticket responses, knowledge article recommendations, and incident summaries, comparing resolution times before and after GenAI implementation. The findings show that the average resolution time before GenAI was 27.42 hours, which decreased to 22.55 hours after GenAI enablement, resulting in an average time saving of 4.87 hours per incident, or a relative reduction of 17.8%.

The report also compared resolution times for organisations yet to implement GenAI, revealing an even wider gap. Non-GenAI users had an average resolution time of 32.46 hours, compared with 22.55 hours for GenAI-enabled users. This amounts to a time difference of 9.91 hours per incident, or a relative improvement of 30.5%.

GenAI adopters tend to represent more mature, innovation-driven ITSM operations. These teams typically already employ self-service, knowledge management, and automation, reflecting a culture prepared to support broader organisational innovation and transformation.

Reducing time spent on manual tasks allows IT teams to redirect their efforts towards strategic initiatives, converting efficiency gains into measurable returns for the organisation. Data from incidents logged between 1 August 2024 and 31 July 2025 shows that GenAI-enabled organisations saved a total of 323,343 hours following GenAI adoption.

“By leveraging GenAI, ITSM teams can reclaim time and resources previously devoted to routine tasks, enabling a focus on strategic priorities that deliver genuine business value,” said Lauren Okruch, Senior Manager for ITSM at SolarWinds. “Looking forward, adopting technologies such as GenAI is not only about improving efficiency; it is a strategic necessity for organisations seeking to innovate, adapt to change, and transform IT from a support function into a proactive growth driver.”

SolarWinds continues to provide ITSM teams with AI tools and other innovations designed to enhance efficiency and user experience. This includes the recent announcement of its AI agent and other developments on 8 October. The SolarWinds Service Desk Premier Plan offers ITSM customers automation workflows and runbooks, AI-powered suggestions and deflection tools, enhanced reporting and customisation options, as well as Virtual Agent integration with Slack and Microsoft Teams.