Nokia reports threefold surge in Pan-India 5G traffic in latest mobile broadband index

Nokia today unveiled the findings of its annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT), revealing a remarkable threefold year-on-year surge in 5G data traffic across India in 2024. The report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of mobile broadband trends across India, underscores the rapid adoption of 5G technology, fueled by its widespread availability, reliable connectivity, and a growing ecosystem of compatible devices.

According to the report, Category B and C circles led the growth, with 5G data consumption increasing by 3.4 times and 3.2 times, respectively. The expansion of 5G networks in these circles has been a key enabler of this growth. In metro circles, 5G data usage now accounts for 43% of total mobile broadband data, up from 20% in 2023, while 4G data growth is declining.

The report further reveals that the average monthly data consumption per user has risen to 27.5 gigabytes in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% over the past five years. The continued rise of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is driving increased data usage, with FWA users now consuming over 12 times more data than the average mobile data user, driven by new services in both residential and business settings.

The 5G device ecosystem in India continues to evolve rapidly, with the number of active 5G devices doubling year-on-year to reach 271 million in 2024. This trend is expected to accelerate, with nearly 90% of smartphones to be replaced in 2025 are expected to be 5G-capable.

Based on the current trends, the Nokia MBiT Index projects that the overall 5G data traffic will surpass 4G data traffic by the first quarter of 2026. Furthermore, the evolution toward 5G Advanced is expected to further enhance business potential, enabling service differentiation, new revenue streams, and cost reductions through intelligent operations.

The capabilities of 5G Advanced will serve as a foundation for the transition to 6G, unlocking future applications such as distributed computing services, AI-driven intelligence, and spatial and temporal sensing for enhanced connectivity and localization.

Tarun Chhabra, Sr Vice President and Country Head of Nokia India, said, “Nokia remains at the heart of India’s mobile broadband revolution, driving the incredible proliferation of 5G with cutting-edge technology and deep partnerships. We look forward to continuing this journey with our long-standing operator partners to meet the ever-growing demand for connectivity."