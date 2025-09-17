Indus Towers funds GFRP study for telecom infra at IIT Madras

Indus Towers Limited, one of the largest telecom tower companies globally, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) to undertake research into the use of Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) structural sections. This collaboration represents a first-of-its-kind industry-academia initiative focused on assessing the structural, economic, and environmental implications of GFRP applications.

The project is part of Indus Towers’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, Pragati, which supports research aimed at sustainable development. Through this partnership, Indus Towers will fund research at IIT Madras to explore lightweight, corrosion-resistant alternatives to traditional steel structures.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anil Gupta, Chief Technology & Delivery Officer at Indus Towers, stated,“This partnership with IIT Madras represents a step towards advancing material science for industries exploring GFRP applications. GFRP presents potential benefits in terms of structural performance, cost-efficiency, and alignment with environmental objectives. Our focus remains on engineering solutions that are resilient, scalable, and environmentally responsible.”

GFRP is being increasingly explored in infrastructure applications worldwide due to its favourable strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to corrosion, particularly in coastal and high-exposure environments, and low maintenance requirements. Its adaptability in design, ease of transportation and installation, and potential for reuse contribute to its relevance in modern infrastructure projects.

IIT Madras will conduct detailed studies into the mechanical behaviour, durability, and lifecycle sustainability of GFRP materials. The findings are expected to inform the development of standards for safe and effective use, with possible applications across multiple sectors, including telecommunications.

This research aligns with Indus Towers’ broader objective of supporting digital connectivity and sustainable infrastructure development in India.

Prof. Ravindra Gettu, Professor-in-Charge at IIT Madras, commented,“The support provided through this grant enables us to assess the material and structural potential of glass fibre-reinforced polymers in a range of applications, including telecom towers, scaffolding, staircases, roofing elements, and partition framing systems. The research aims to develop models related to durability, structural performance, and sustainable use.”

Prof Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean – Alumni & Corporate Relations, added,

“The partnership between IIT Madras and Indus Towers illustrates how industry-academia collaboration can facilitate the translation of research into practical applications. The GFRP project reflects this approach, aiming to develop durable and sustainable alternatives for telecom infrastructure.”