Indians rapidly adopting agentic AI, ahead of regional average

Indians are quickly changing how they engage with artificial intelligence (AI). According to new research from Adobe, the use of agentic AI, systems capable of interpreting intent, making decisions, and taking autonomous action, is rising sharply. One in three consumers in India (33%) already use agentic AI, and a further 44% expect to adopt it within the next year. This trend places India ahead of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) average, where 28% currently use agentic AI and 38% plan to do so in the year ahead.

The findings are drawn from Adobe’s study, From Assistants to Agents: The AI Evolution in India, which surveyed around 2,000 Indian consumers on their AI usage and behaviours. The report indicates that as more people use AI, it is driving significant changes in how they shop, create, and travel.

While AI assistants are commonly used for everyday tasks such as summarising text or managing information, the most rapid growth is in areas where AI replaces traditional search and provides personalised shopping guidance. In India, 73% of consumers use AI to support shopping decisions, compared to 61% across APAC, while 66% prefer AI tools for product comparison, and 61% are comfortable allowing AI to complete approved purchases. Each of these figures exceeds regional averages.

Adoption is increasing across all generations. Millennials lead with 36% agentic AI usage, while Gen Z and Gen X both stand at 28%. Overall, 83% of Indian consumers use AI assistants for personal tasks, showing how deeply integrated they have become in daily life. In the workplace, 72% report using AI tools, led by Millennials (82%), followed by Gen Z (71%), Gen X (68%) and Baby Boomers (45%).

According to Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director at Adobe India, India is transitioning from using AI assistants that summarise and draft to deploying AI agents capable of comparing options, identifying deals, and completing approved bookings or purchases. As usage expands, consumers are seeking AI experiences that are proactive, intuitive, and seamlessly integrated into everyday routines.

AI use growing in shopping, travel, and banking

AI adoption is widening across multiple sectors, particularly in online shopping (73%), travel (92%) and banking (49%), each above the APAC averages of 61%, 84% and 40% respectively.

Nearly half of respondents (49%) reported using AI for financial tasks in the past year. This includes learning complex financial concepts (48%), tracking market trends (44%), and seeking personalised advice, 62% of users said they rely on AI for such support, reflecting a growing appetite for intelligent, real-time financial assistance.

In travel, adoption is even higher: 92% of respondents value AI for comprehensive trip planning, including itineraries, budgeting, and bookings. Around 91% appreciate when AI can not only suggest but also book travel arrangements, and 62% welcome tailored destination recommendations based on past preferences, highlighting a move towards AI-driven travel experiences.

Adobe’s study also notes that AI is increasingly embedded in professional and creative tools, helping users accelerate tasks and improve productivity. For instance, AI capabilities in Adobe Acrobat can now assist with document analysis and research support, while Photoshop features AI-driven recommendations for image editing.

The March 2025 survey of more than 2,000 Indian respondents offers a snapshot of the country’s evolving relationship with AI. It shows that India’s adoption of intelligent, agentic systems is advancing faster than in most other APAC nations, reshaping how people work, shop, and interact with technology.