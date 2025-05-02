From phones to cars, Gen Z Seeks performance and AI, says CMR

India’s Gen Z, the first true generation of digital natives born into the smartphone era, is at the forefront of adopting technology-led experiences, spanning everything from mobile apps to smart mobility solutions. This generation is not only deeply fascinated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI, but also acutely aware of the pivotal role technology plays in shaping the future of smart vehicles.

Advertisment

According to a new survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR), around four in ten Gen Z individuals adopt new technologies as soon as they are available, highlighting their curiosity and eagerness to experiment. A case in point: the recent viral Ghibli filter trend on social media, which saw millions engaging with Gen AI-powered visual storytelling. Unsurprisingly, the broader consumer base is quickly following suit. The CMR survey reveals that nearly one in two consumers are now familiar with AI, and roughly one in three are already incorporating Generative AI into their daily lives.

Prabhu Ram, VP- Industry Research Group (IRG) at CMR, commented,“Gen Z is at a remarkable inflection point in history. They are the first globally connected generation, united by a shared fluency in technology. For them, smartphones are not merely devices, they represent identity and serve as tools for exploration.They demand high performance, whether in gaming, content creation, or even their expectations from cars, which they increasingly view as infotainment hubs. Driving all these seamless experiences are next-generation chipsets.”

The CMR survey provides a detailed look into Gen Z’s relationship with technology, how they use it, what they expect from it, and where they are headed. Below are the key findings:

Advertisment

Smartphone Gaming

Nearly three in four Gen Z gamers (74%) spend up to six hours each week gaming on their smartphones.

66% discover new games through friends, while 55% find them via social media.

30% of Gen Z are now gravitating towards premium gaming experiences, prioritising quality over cost.

Competitive gaming is on the rise: 57% of Gen Z participate in eSports.

Smart Mobility

Advertisment

72% of Gen Z recognise the potential of Connected Vehicles to transform the driving experience. They look for smart cars that deliver: Advanced safety features (59%) Energy efficiency and sustainability (56%) Fast charging and extended battery life (52%)



Gen Z demands smart mobility because it aligns with their lifestyle, and expectations for technology-driven experiences. As digital natives, they are accustomed to seamless connectivity, personalisation, and on-demand services. Smart mobility, featuring connected vehicles, real-time navigation, and electric or sustainable transport, caters to their desire for convenience, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. They also view cars not just as transport but as extensions of their digital lives, expecting infotainment, voice assistants, app integration, and safety features powered by AI.

Similarly, the landscape of smartphone gaming is undergoing a rapid transformation, fuelled by the advent of cutting-edge technologies such as 5G, Cloud Gaming, and Augmented Reality (AR). These innovations are not only enhancing gameplay but also redefining user expectations and broadening the horizons of what is possible on mobile devices.

Advertisment

Talking on the role that new technologies like 5G, Cloud Gaming and AR play in the evolution of smartphone gaming evolution highlighted in the report, Prabhu Ram told Voice&Data, " At CyberMedia Research (CMR), our insights indicate a clear ongoing transition from casual to hardcore gaming, driven by increased playtime in recent years. 5G has been a key enabler of this shift. Looking ahead, cloud gaming and augmented reality (AR) are set to redefine smartphone gaming, reshaping how games are delivered, experienced, and interacted with."

Chipsets: The quiet powerhouse behind seamless digital experiences

Performance and brand trust are key factors for Gen Z when choosing smartphones. They are increasingly willing to invest in devices powered by reputable chipset brands, particularly MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon.

Among Gen Z, brand awareness for MediaTek and Qualcomm is nearly identical at 55% and 52% respectively. Among Gen Alpha, awareness stands at 55% for MediaTek and 53% for Qualcomm.

MediaTek holds a slight edge in customer satisfaction, with 46% of users expressing satisfaction, compared to 42% for Qualcomm.

Qualcomm maintains its premium positioning, with 40% of users willing to pay more for devices featuring its chipsets. This figure rises to 45% among Gen Alpha. Qualcomm’s Net Promoter Score (NPS) stands at 56.

In terms of brand loyalty, MediaTek leads with 50% of its users likely to stick with the brand. MediaTek also enjoys strong brand advocacy, with an NPS of 60.

Advertisment

The proliferation of affordable yet powerful smartphones equipped with advanced chipsets (like MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon) has made console-quality gaming accessible to a wider audience. Gaming content shared via social media platforms has also significantly boosted interest in mobile games, with peer recommendations driving downloads and engagement.

Talking on what has contributed the most towards the growth mentioned in the report, Prabhu Ram added,"Gen Z’s increasing technological fluency is reshaping expectations for performance and personalization. This generation is becoming more aware of how next-gen chipsets enable seamless, AI-driven experiences, making chipset performance, powered by MediaTek and Qualcomm, a crucial factor in their device selection. Our insights point to MediaTek leading in customer satisfaction, with 46% of users expressing satisfaction, followed by 42% for Qualcomm."

Surachita Deb Sharma, Analyst at CMR, added,“Today’s digital-first consumers are no longer passive, they are informed and discerning, especially about what powers their devices. Chipsets are now central to delivering the seamless, AI-driven experiences that Gen Z and Gen Alpha expect. As these generations become more aware of performance benchmarks, brand reputation, and AI capabilities, chipset manufacturers must continue to innovate and differentiate in order to remain relevant.”