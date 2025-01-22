Fortinet report highlights cloud security strategies for 2025

Fortinet today released the findings of The 2025 State of Cloud Security Report, produced by Cybersecurity Insiders, which comprehensively analyses the latest trends, challenges, and strategies shaping cloud security.

Cloud adoption lies at the heart of digital transformation, providing organisations with the agility and flexibility they need to remain competitive in today’s rapidly changing marketplace. Competing in a digital-first economy requires developing personalised customer experiences, embracing a more prominent work-from-anywhere (WFA) strategy, streamlining workflows, and optimising distributed operations for greater efficiency and scalability.

However, while the power of the cloud certainly enables enterprises to adapt quickly to today’s evolving demands, it also introduces unique challenges that security teams must recognise and manage. These include safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring regulatory compliance, and maintaining visibility and control across increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Key findings from this report include:

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Strategies on the Rise: Over 78% of respondents utilise two or more cloud providers, underscoring the growing importance of multi-cloud approaches to enhance resilience and leverage specialised capabilities. Additionally, 54% of organisations have adopted hybrid cloud models, integrating on-premises and public cloud environments to optimise flexibility and control.

Security and Compliance as Top Concerns: Security and compliance issues are the primary barriers to cloud adoption, cited by 61% of organisations striving to meet regulatory requirements and protect sensitive data.

Skills Gap in Cloud Security Expertise: 76% of organisations report a shortage of expertise in cloud security, highlighting the need for automation, targeted upskilling, and resource optimisation.

Low Confidence in Real-Time Threat Detection: The survey reveals that 64% of respondents lack confidence in their organisation’s ability to handle real-time threat detection effectively.

Unified Cloud Security Platforms: The survey indicates that 97% of respondents prefer unified cloud security platforms with centralised dashboards to simplify policy configuration, ensure consistency, and enhance visibility across their cloud footprint.

Rapid Adoption of Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP): To address misconfigurations and compliance gaps, 67% of respondents are implementing CSPM solutions, and 62% are adopting CNAPP solutions to protect their cloud environments.

Building a Resilient Cloud Security Posture

The 2025 State of Cloud Security Report underscores the growing complexity of today’s hybrid and multi-cloud environments and the urgent need for proactive strategies to address their evolving challenges.

Best practices for a more resilient security posture include:

Adopting unified platforms to simplify policy management and ensure consistency across environments.

Investing in training to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap.

Leveraging cloud-native application protection platforms that combine advanced tools such as workload protection, configuration management, and runtime defence to secure containers, as well as integrated solutions to enhance threat detection and remediate issues.

Using end-to-end encryption and automated risk remediation to improve data protection.

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said,“The report highlights organisations navigating the challenges of cloud adoption and recognises the importance of safeguarding their cloud-based initiatives. As a result, they are significantly increasing their cloud security investments in the coming year. CISOs are prioritising their efforts to address critical security gaps, ensure compliance, and overcome technical complexities. Fortinet’s industry-leading solutions provide the tools and critical capabilities that today’s organisations need to protect their cloud infrastructures effectively by integrating AI-driven threat detection and zero-trust architectures, which represent the next wave of cloud security solutions.”