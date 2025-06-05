Airtel and Jio dominate national 5G metrics, Vi makes regional gains

India’s leading telecom provider, Jio, has outperformed its competitors in both upload and download speeds, according to data shared by Opensignal. Notably, Jio overtook Airtel in the upload experience category, an area previously dominated by Airtel. However, Airtel retained its lead in other areas such as video streaming, live video, and gaming experiences.

In the 5G-specific categories, Airtel topped the charts in five key areas: 5G video experience, 5G live video experience, 5G gaming experience, 5G download speed, and 5G upload speed. Jio, on the other hand, continued to lead in 5G availability as well as overall network availability. It also performed better in terms of consistent quality and network reliability. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) did not receive recognition in any category.

Opensignal also reported that the download experience scores for all four Indian telecom operators improved by double digits. However, despite Airtel winning the award for 5G download experience, both Airtel and Jio saw a decline in their average scores. Opensignal attributed this to the increasing number of 5G users in India, which has added pressure to the networks and affected overall performance.

In this report, Opensignal included only Airtel and Jio in the national-level 5G metrics. However, for the first time, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been included in the regional 5G analysis. According to the report, Vi currently trails behind Airtel and Jio, having commercially launched 5G services in just four circles: Mumbai, Delhi, the Chandigarh Region (Punjab circle), including Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, and Kharar and Patna (Bihar circle).

Opensignal’s data shows that in Mumbai, Vi is already on par with Airtel in terms of 5G availability. The difference between the two operators is also minimal in 5G Video Experience, 5G Live Video Experience, and 5G Games Experience. However, Vi continues to lag behind Airtel and Jio when it comes to 5G download and upload speeds.

Notably, in Mumbai, Vi users experience the greatest improvement in download speed when comparing 5G performance to overall download speed. On average, Vi’s 5G download speeds are over four times faster than its general download speed performance.

This competitive 5G rollout is continuing to benefit users across India. Opensignal’s recent analysis highlights that Mumbai has emerged as a regional leader in 5G availability, surpassing several prominent global 5G cities such as Seoul (South Korea) and Singapore.