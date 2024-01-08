Qualcomm India Expands Presence in Chennai with State-of-the-Art Design Centre

At the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai today, Qualcomm Incorporated announced a significant expansion in Chennai with a new facility for their Design Centre, representing a proposed investment of Rs. 177.27 crores.

The Design Centre will specialize in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. Additionally, it will actively contribute to Qualcomm's global Research and Development endeavors in 5G Cellular technology, reinforcing the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the wireless communications industry.

The new Design Centre is expected to generate jobs for up to 1600 skilled professionals, further contributing to the growth and development of Chennai's vibrant workforce.

Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India said, “The new Design Centre in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India. The new Design Center is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to Make in India and Design in India. This will expand our collaboration with India technology partners and accelerate the market adoption of new technology.”

Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Center Head said, “We are excited about the opportunities the new Design Center will bring to the local community. Tamil Nadu, with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation, holds the key to propelling Qualcomm's technological advancements to new heights."