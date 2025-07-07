TRAI seeks input on SIM/eSIM regulation for export-focused IoT and M2M applications

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper proposing a regulatory framework for the sale of SIM and eSIM cards issued by international telecom service providers (TSPs). These SIMs are intended for use in machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices manufactured in India specifically for export.

This initiative follows a request made in September 2024 by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), part of the Ministry of Communications. The DoT sought TRAI’s recommendations, under the provisions of the TRAI Act, regarding the terms and conditions governing the issuance and renewal of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the import and sale of foreign-issued TSP SIM/eSIM cards used in export-oriented M2M and IoT devices.

The consultation paper is available on TRAI’s official website (www.trai.gov.in), and stakeholders are invited to submit their views and suggestions.

The deadline for submitting written comments is 1 August 2025, while counter-comments may be submitted by 18 August 2025. For further information or to submit inputs electronically, stakeholders may contact Mr Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), at advmn@trai.gov.in.

This consultation marks a significant step towards establishing regulatory oversight and promoting transparency in the fast-growing domain of cross-border M2M and IoT communications.