President Murmu outlines govt's tech, digital infrastructure push

India has expanded its digital and telecom infrastructure at an unprecedented pace, adding over one lakh 4G and 5G mobile towers in the past year, said President of India Droupadi Murmu while addressing the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2026–27.

The President’s address outlined the government’s digital and technology-led development priorities, highlighting advances in local electronics manufacturing, AI skilling, semiconductor production, and platform initiatives to accelerate the creative and digital economies.

She also highlighted the rapid expansion of India’s digital and creative economy, noting that the growth of Digital India has positioned the country as a global hub for creative industries.

To further accelerate this momentum, she said the government has launched a new digital platform, WAVES, to enable creators, platforms, and digital enterprises to scale globally. The initiative reflects the government’s broader push to combine digital infrastructure, platforms, and content-led innovation as new drivers of economic growth.

Telecom Coverage and Exports Gain Momentum

Referring to the country’s telecom infrastructure, President Murmu said the expansion of 4G and 5G networks has reached “every corner” of the country. This infrastructure growth complements the broader push to deliver public services digitally and bring marginalised populations online.

The President also underlined growth in electronics manufacturing, noting that India’s annual electronics production has increased sixfold over the past 11 years and now stands at Rs 11 lakh crore.

“In a field like mobile manufacturing, India has now become the second-largest country in the world,” she said, adding that smartphone exports had crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the first five months of FY2025–26.

Make in India Push for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Lauding the government’s efforts to promote new sectors in India, the President said, “Self-reliance in making microchips is essential for modern manufacturing and future technologies.” She highlighted that the government has already sanctioned four new semiconductor fabrication plants in 2025, bringing the total number of upcoming units to 10.

“India is taking concrete steps for nano-chip manufacturing also,” she said, adding that a semiconductor chip manufactured in Assam is expected to become integral to global electronic products.

This development aligns with the Centre’s broader efforts to build a domestic semiconductor supply chain, reduce import dependency, and develop regional hubs, such as North-East India, within its electronics ecosystem.

In addition to fabrication capacity, the President underscored the importance of securing upstream inputs for advanced manufacturing. She highlighted the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission, aimed at reducing India’s dependence on imports of essential minerals used in semiconductors, electronics, and future technologies.

The initiative is intended to strengthen India’s semiconductor supply chain by addressing vulnerabilities beyond chip fabrication and assembly.

AI Skilling and Innovation Capacity Scale Up

Highlighting the growing role of the digital economy, President Murmu said investments are rising in areas such as data centres and Artificial Intelligence (AI). To build an AI-ready workforce, she noted that 10 lakh youth are currently being trained in AI technologies, while 60,000 have been trained specifically for the semiconductor industry.

She also emphasised the importance of strengthening India’s research and innovation pipeline to support emerging technologies.

Initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission and Atal Tinkering Labs, which have reached over one crore students nationwide, along with the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, aim to foster a stronger culture of research and development and prepare the next generation for technology-led innovation and long-term competitiveness.

Stressing the services dimension of the technology ecosystem, the President pointed to the growing role of Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Over the past year, more than one crore youth have been employed across IT services, electronics manufacturing, and GCCs, which are emerging as key anchors for advanced digital services, enterprise technology adoption, and high-value technology jobs.

AI Governance and Infrastructure Imperatives

The President, however, cautioned that the rapid spread of AI tools also brings new risks. “Deepfake, misinformation, and fake content are becoming significant threats to democracy, social harmony, and public trust,” she said, urging Parliament to deliberate seriously on the issue.

Linking AI growth to system-level infrastructure needs, she noted that rising investments in AI and data centres are creating significantly higher energy requirements.

To support this next phase of the digital economy, she underlined the role of nuclear energy, alongside renewables, in ensuring reliable and scalable power for future technology-led growth, positioning energy security as a foundational pillar of India’s AI readiness.

She also highlighted that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI scheme) has attracted Rs 2 lakh crore in investments and generated over Rs 17 lakh crore in production, strengthening India’s position in global technology manufacturing and digital services.