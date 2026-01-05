COAI flags concerns over India’s Direct-to-Mobile tests

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has raised serious concerns over the manner in which recent technical tests related to Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting have been conducted, stating that the process does not meet the transparent, consultative and technology-neutral framework envisaged by the Government.

Government direction on comprehensive evaluation

D2M broadcasting is a technology with significant implications for spectrum utilisation, telecom networks, device ecosystems and consumer safety. Acknowledging its potential impact, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had, during a stakeholder meeting in September 2025, directed that a comprehensive technical evaluation be undertaken. This was to include clearly defined Terms of Reference (ToR), participation from all relevant stakeholders and an assessment of parallel technology options.

According to COAI, telecom operators and its member companies actively participated in subsequent stakeholder discussions and submitted detailed technical inputs to support a thorough, credible and India-specific evaluation. However, the industry was taken by surprise by the release of a technical test report that was conducted without the participation of telecom service providers or device ecosystem partners. COAI has also pointed out that the ToR for the tests were not shared with stakeholders prior to the evaluation.

Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said that any national-level assessment of D2M broadcasting must be transparent, inclusive and technology-neutral, given its wide-ranging implications. He emphasised that policy decisions of this scale should be based on comprehensive technical assessments to protect network integrity, ensure efficient spectrum use and support long-term digital growth.

Questions over test scope and methodology

COAI has expressed concern that the process adopted for the recent tests raises questions around transparency, procedural fairness and objectivity. The absence of key stakeholders, particularly telecom operators whose networks and spectrum resources are directly affected, as well as device manufacturers, is seen as undermining the credibility of the findings.

The industry body has also highlighted that the scope of the tests appears limited, focusing primarily on aspects such as interference and device heating, while overlooking several critical considerations. These include device certification requirements, electromagnetic field (EMF) compliance, regulatory and licensing issues, real-world usage conditions, and the preparedness of the device and chipset ecosystem. COAI further noted that the test methodology does not adequately reflect India-specific spectrum allocations and deployment scenarios, reducing the relevance of the conclusions for actual operational networks.

Another key issue flagged by COAI is the absence of technology neutrality in the evaluation. The tests reportedly assessed only one technology standard, without examining other comparable and globally relevant options, including cellular-based broadcast technologies. COAI has reiterated that any national-level evaluation of D2M should allow for an objective comparison of all viable technologies based on parameters such as coexistence with IMT and 5G networks, scalability, device impact and long-term spectrum efficiency. It cautioned that focusing on a single technology could pre-empt outcomes and lead to unintended consequences for India’s digital and telecom ecosystem.

Implications for spectrum and telecom networks

The association has also underscored the potential impact of D2M broadcasting on spectrum bands earmarked for existing and future IMT and 5G services. It warned that assessments carried out without the active involvement of telecom service providers and relevant regulators risk overlooking interference challenges and long-term spectrum planning considerations that are central to India’s connectivity roadmap.

Calling for a course correction, COAI has urged the Government to realign the evaluation process with the principles outlined during the September 2025 stakeholder meeting. It has advocated for a fresh technical assessment based on stakeholder-finalised ToR, a technology-neutral evaluation of all relevant options, and the involvement of telecom operators, device manufacturers, chipset vendors, regulators and accredited laboratories at every stage. COAI has also called for a structured public consultation under the aegis of the Department of Telecommunications or TRAI, and the development of standards and performance benchmarks through an open consultative process led by the Telecom Engineering Centre.

While reaffirming its support for innovation in broadcasting and digital services, COAI stressed that policy and regulatory decisions of this importance must be grounded in transparent, inclusive and technically rigorous processes to safeguard consumer interests, network integrity and the efficient use of national spectrum resources.