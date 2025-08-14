Vi offers live streaming and thematic content for 79th Independence day

To commemorate India’s 79th Independence Day, Vi Movies & TV, the content aggregator platform from telecommunications service provider, Vodafone Idea, has introduced a collection of live broadcasts, patriotic films, and curated shows to mark the occasion.

Live coverage of national celebrations

Vi customers will be able to live stream the Independence Day celebrations, including the Flag Hoisting ceremony and the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort in New Delhi. This live broadcast will be available on the Vi Movies & TV app and is accessible to all Vi users without requiring a dedicated Vi Movies & TV subscription.

Curated Independence day watchlist

A specially curated watchlist has also been compiled for the occasion, featuring a range of patriotic content from major OTT platforms such as Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and others.

Through a single recharge starting at Rs 154, Vi Movies & TV provides access to content from 17 OTT platforms, including Jio Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Shemaroo, and others. This allows Vi customers to watch a wide variety of content, ranging from films and series to live broadcasts, without needing multiple subscriptions.

Vodafone Idea holds spectrum portfolio including mid band 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles. Vi is currently expanding 5G services across 17 circles.