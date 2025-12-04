Tourism ministry teams with Netflix to elevate tourism globally

The Ministry of Tourism has entered into a non-commercial collaboration with Netflix to promote India’s tourism destinations through cinematic storytelling. By featuring real Indian locations on screen, the partnership aims to highlight the country’s diverse natural landscapes, rich cultures, and historic landmarks to audiences around the world.

In a written statement to the Lok Sabha on 1 December 2025, the Minister of Tourism confirmed, “The Ministry of Tourism entered into a non-commercial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP with the aim of promoting Indian tourism destinations globally through cinematic storytelling.”

According to Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the agreement enables Netflix to showcase a wide range of destinations across India, including those in Gujarat. He added,“The MoU with Netflix includes the promotion of natural landscapes, and cultural and heritage sites throughout the country, including the State of Gujarat.”

Increasing India’s visibility among global travellers

This initiative is positioned as a soft-power strategy designed to elevate India’s presence in the global tourism market. By leveraging international media platforms and contemporary narrative techniques, the partnership is expected to support India’s wider efforts to attract more visitors and strengthen its tourism brand worldwide.

How Netflix can boost India’s tourism through cinematic storytelling

Cinematic storytelling offers a powerful means of shaping perceptions and inspiring travel. Through its extensive global reach, Netflix can present India not merely as a destination, but as an immersive experience woven into compelling narratives.

When films and series incorporate authentic locations, from bustling historic cities and serene rural landscapes to UNESCO heritage sites, viewers develop an emotional connection with these places. Such exposure often translates into increased curiosity and travel interest.

Additionally, behind-the-scenes content, location features, and curated travel guides linked to popular shows can help international audiences discover lesser-known destinations. This form of narrative-driven promotion has the potential to boost local economies, encourage sustainable tourism, and showcase India’s cultural and geographical diversity in fresh and engaging ways.