Tata Play adds Apple Music across Fiber, Mobile, Binge & DTH

Users of Tata Play, one of India’s leading content aggregators, will soon be able to access Apple Music across multiple platforms, including Tata Play Fiber, Tata Play Mobile, Tata Play Binge, and Tata Play’s Direct-to-Home (DTH) service. The integration enables subscribers to stream Apple Music’s extensive catalogue, which includes over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and live radio, directly through Tata Play services. This move provides users with greater flexibility in how they consume music and entertainment across devices.

Advertisment

New users will receive a complimentary four-month subscription to Apple Music, while eligible returning users will be offered a three-month trial. Access can be activated using a promotional code, and once the trial period concludes, the standard subscription fee of Rs 119 per month will apply. Furthermore, a Tata Play Binge subscription can be purchased independently, without the need for a DTH connection, giving users the freedom to access streaming content even if they do not subscribe to Tata Play’s traditional television services.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer at Tata Play, highlighted that Apple Music’s integration will allow users to access its full library of music, explore curated playlists, discover personalised recommendations, and tune in to live radio, all through Tata Play platforms. She emphasised that the partnership is part of Tata Play’s broader effort to expand content offerings and provide a seamless entertainment experience across multiple services.

By bringing Apple Music to Tata Play’s suite of platforms, subscribers gain a more unified digital experience, enabling them to enjoy music and audio content alongside other entertainment services. This development reflects the growing trend of combining traditional broadcasting with streaming platforms to meet evolving consumer preferences in India’s dynamic digital landscape.