OTTplay premium partners with Discovery+ to expand content offering

OTTplay Premium, an OTT aggregation and content discovery platform in India, has announced a new partnership with Discovery+, the digital streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery. The collaboration marks a significant content addition to OTTplay’s portfolio, aligning with Discovery’s 30-year presence in India.

Discovery+ is known for its diverse catalogue of content spanning adventure, mythology, reality television, and documentaries, delivered in both scripted and unscripted formats. The platform is available across mobile devices, smart TVs, and desktops.

This partnership integrates Discovery+’s content library with OTTplay’s AI-driven discovery engine, enabling users to access a wider range of original programming and documentaries alongside personalised recommendations based on their viewing habits. The collaboration aims to improve user experience by simplifying content discovery within an increasingly fragmented streaming landscape.

OTTplay subscribers will now be able to access Discovery+ originals and documentaries. The Discovery+ catalogue includes a range of content for various age groups and interests, covering survival shows, documentaries, BBC programming, children’s series, television dramas, and food and lifestyle content.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution at Warner Bros. Discovery, stated,"As Discovery marks 30 years in India, we’re pleased to bring our extensive library of originals, global titles, and local programming to a wider audience. Through our partnership with OTTplay, users will have greater access to content spanning genres such as mythology, adventure, and animation."

Avinash Mudaliar, Founder and CEO of OTTplay Premium, commented,"At OTTplay, our goal is to streamline the streaming experience and provide personalised content discovery. Our partnership with Discovery+ supports this objective by offering subscribers access to high-quality programming across a wide variety of genres."