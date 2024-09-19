OTTplay is now one of India's first OTT platforms to join ONDC Network

OTTplay, one of India's biggest OTT content aggregator and a product of HT Media Labs, has announced its partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). With this decision, OTTplay becomes one of the first players in the OTT space to join ONDC. With this cooperation, consumers will be able to discover OTTplay's diverse digital offers via the ONDC Network, allowing buyers to browse their gift card library from any app inside the rapidly expanding ONDC ecosystem.

The collaboration will allow OTTplay to expand its client base by making its services available to users on all ONDC-affiliated selling platforms. This move would boost the brand's national footprint and help its goal of making India a premier destination for digital entertainment.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and founder of OTTplay, stated, "With over 40+ OTT products on our platform, we are excited to be one of the first participants in India's OTT industry to join the ONDC Network. As a brand that is continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in the entertainment business, this connection is ideally aligned with our aim of democratizing access to OTT platforms for everyone. By joining the ONDC Network, we can greatly expand our reach and make OTTplay more available to consumers across the country. This move enables us to deliver seamless and tailored entertainment experiences directly to their devices, improving how India consumes content and redefining convenience for our customers."

According to OTTplay, it is a proud adopter of the ONDC Protocol, and remains committed to a digital-first strategy and ongoing innovation in its product offerings and technology. With its transformational variety of services, the brand has already established itself as a market disruptor. By joining the ONDC Network, OTTplay hopes to create additional consumer touchpoints through creative solutions.

All subscriptions will be provided on the ONDC Network in the form of gift cards equal to the pack's price, which can then be used to purchase the corresponding OTT pack. Packs starting at Rs 249/month (Jhakaas, Simply South, and Totally Sorted) will be made available to a wider range of purchasers via ONDC's extensive distribution network.

Talking on the collboration, T Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, stated, "OTTplay's integration with ONDC is a big milestone in altering how consumers access digital entertainment in India. By exploiting the open network, OTTplay can now reach a far larger audience while easily bridging the gap between technology and accessibility. This agreement not only allows OTTplay to broaden its reach, but it also exemplifies ONDC's aim of building an inclusive and dynamic digital commerce environment in which every consumer can discover and enjoy content on their own terms. This also contributes to the ONDC's larger goal of bringing all categorized categories to the Network."