OTTplay and Amazon collaborate to expand prime lite reach across India

OTTplay Premium, an AI-driven OTT aggregation platform in India, has partnered with Amazon to provide Prime Lite benefits to its users. This integration allows customers to access Amazon Prime Lite through OTTplay in two ways: via bundled offerings with OTTplay’s partner Internet Service Providers (ISPs) such as NetPlus, KCCL, NXT, RailTel and others; or as an optional top-up priced at Rs 799 per year for existing OTTplay Premium subscribers.

This collaboration enables users in over 1,000 cities and towns across India to access Prime Video’s content library and other Prime Lite benefits more easily. Prime Lite includes access to Prime Video on a single device in HD with advertisements, along with selected e-commerce-related benefits such as free same-day or next-day delivery, early access to shopping events like Prime Day, and special offers.

Shilangi Mukherji, Director and Head of SVOD Business at Prime Video India, commented,“We are committed to improving accessibility to Prime Video’s diverse content offering for audiences across India. This collaboration with OTTplay supports that goal while extending additional shopping and delivery benefits through Prime Lite.”

Avinash Mudaliar, Co-founder and CEO of OTTplay, stated,“Integrating Prime Video with OTTplay aligns with our aim to offer a more complete and accessible video streaming experience. We believe users will benefit from the combination of entertainment and value-added services available through this partnership.”

OTTplay Premium provides access to over 30 OTT platforms through a single subscription and uses AI to offer personalised content recommendations across multiple genres and languages. The platform is designed to streamline the process of discovering and subscribing to digital content, supported by a network of over 1,000 ISP partners across India. This collaboration with Amazon builds on OTTplay’s broader goal of becoming a unified platform for digital entertainment and connectivity.