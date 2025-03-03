JioHotstar: Pricing, Offers & Free Subscription Plans

The JioHotstar platform was formally unveiled right before the ICC champions trophy 2025 started last month. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently underway and is scheduled from 19th February to 9th March,2025. The JioHotstar app is currently accessible for download from the App Store and Play Store, having already been updated for users. The app name and logo were changed to JioHotstar for users who have previously downloaded the Disney+ Hotstar app. For all the users who do not want to miss the semi final scheduled for 4th and 5th March and the final scheduled for 9th March, it is advised to upgrade their app immediately for a seamless experience. All of JioHotstar's subscription plans are listed below:

There are three types of JioHotstar plans: Mobile, Super, and Premium. The mobile range costs Rs. 149 for three months, and Rs. 499 for an entire year.

The super plan comes at Rs. 299 and is valid for three months while the one-year plan costs Rs. 899. Finally, the premium plan comes at Rs. 399 for three months, whereas the one-year plans in the same name cost Rs. 1499.

The mobile plan enables one device to stream content at a time with ads at a resolution of 720p on mobile phones. Meanwhile, super plan users can view content on two devices simultaneously with ads and at a resolution of up to 1080p, meaning that either a TV, laptop, or mobile is possible.

Finally, there comes the Premium subscription plan, allowing the content to be played on four devices at a time without ads (except for live streaming) in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Bank offers on JioHotstar

SBI Cards have up to 7% discounts on JioHotstar gift vouchers

JioHotstar gift vouchers can be bought through GyFTR with a 7% discount

HDFC Smartbuy offers a 3% discount on JioHotstar gift vouchers.

Prepaid packages that offer free subscriptions

Jio's Rs 195 data plan offers three months of JioHotstar subscriptions for free.

Vi's prepaid plan for Rs 469 offers free periods of JioHotstar.

Airtel's Rs 398 plan offers a free one-month subscription to JioHotstar.

Airtel's Rs 1,029 plan provides three months of free subscription to JioHotstar.

If you book a Jio SIM, Jio Fiber or Air Fiber, you will receive a subscription to JioHotstar with a new connection.