Jio prepaid plans no longer include JioCinema

Reliance Jio eliminated an OTT perk from its prepaid mobile recharge packages. JioCinema is no longer included as an extra perk with recharges from the telecom service provider. The biggest telecom provider in India, Reliance Jio, recently dropped JioCinema from its mobile plans.According to reports, this action was taken after JioHotstar, the streaming service that was introduced as a result of the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, was introduced. Notably, with certain prepaid recharge plans, Reliance Jio customers can still receive a free membership to the new JioHotstar.

JioCinema is no longer listed as a benefit on the Reliance Jio website for prepaid recharge plans that range from Rs. 249 with a 28-day validity to the Rs. 3,599 plan for 365 days. It was inevitable that Reliance Jio would eliminate the JioCinema perk following the release of JioHotstar. JioTV and JioCloud are two Jio apps that Reliance Jio still provides as free platforms with its packages.

JioHotstar is the result of the merger of its services and its collection of films and television series with Disney+ Hotstar. Notably, the monthly cost of JioHotstar's ad-supported plan is Rs. 149. It provides 720p video streaming on a single mobile device. The cost of the most expensive JioHotstar Premium package is Rs 1,499 annually and Rs 299 per month.

Another OTT (over-the-top) platform that belongs to Reliance Jio is JioTV. In addition to watching live TV content, JioTV customers can purchase a Premium subscription to gain access to a number of over-the-top services. There is now a direct JioHotstar subscription option for users who want to view JioCinema's programming. JioHotstar is the result of the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar content.

Bringing together JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, JioStar, a joint venture between Viacom18 and Star India, announced the launch of JioHotstar on 14th February, 2025. The result of this merger is a streaming network with over 50 crore users that offers 3 lakh hours of content and live sports coverage. The business said that JioHotstar will "redefine entertainment" and that the combination of the two brands would "unlock infinite possibilities" for viewers.