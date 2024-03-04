Japanese anime platform Animax is now available on Tata Play Binge

Animax, a Japanese anime platform that has been added to the resources offered by OTT (over-the-top) aggregator Tata Play Binge. With anime material becoming more and more popular among Indian consumers, this is a calculated move on the part of the corporation. Subscribers of Tata Play Binge can now view their preferred Animax anime entertainment. They will also be able to look for new TV series and material thanks to it.

Advertisment

Animax is claimed to currently hold the top place to find the best Japanese anime material, according to a corporate announcement. It offers top-notch films, web series, and much more for viewers to explore and learn about. Customers will get access to a wide variety of popular shows on the site, including Black Clover, Yashahime: Half Demon Princess, Haikyu, Naruto, Kuroko's Basketball, and more.

Chief Commercial and Content Officer of Tata Play Pallavi Puri stated, "With Animax's help, we are adding another genre to our expanding bouquet of content dissemination – anime. Viewers of Tata Play Binge will now have access to a vast assortment of well-known anime entertainment in one location. Tata Play Binge guarantees that users get the most out of their subscription with its extensive selection of well-known over-the-top apps and content services."

Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, PTC Play, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, STAGE, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, and KliKK are some of the platforms from which users can access content on Tata Play Binge in addition to Animax.

Anime enthusiasts will undoubtedly value Tata Play's decision to include Animax on the platform. Animax will give fans of anime around the world access to several hours of brand-new programming that features some of the most thrilling material.