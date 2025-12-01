DoT orders WhatsApp and other apps to enforce continuous SIM link

A new regulation from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will affect WhatsApp, a major social media platform, as well as other comparable services such as Telegram and Signal. The department is now requiring these OTT communication apps to be continuously linked to the user’s SIM card. At present, users can log in to several companion devices on platforms like WhatsApp without the SIM card being physically present in those devices.

Under the DoT’s recent notification, platforms have 90 days to ensure their services are tied to customers’ SIM cards. Penalties will be imposed if they fail to implement the required SIM binding. In addition, when users access web or desktop versions of these apps, the platforms must automatically log them out every six hours and require re-authentication via QR-code pairing.

This mandate follows a year of discussions and negotiations between DoT officials and OTT providers. The purpose of the regulation is to enhance user safety and security. According to the DoT, many frauds occur because these services can currently be accessed across multiple devices without the need for a SIM card, an issue the department aims to address.

Lt Gen Dr S. P. Kochhar, Director General of COAI, said,“COAI firmly believes that this mechanism will significantly reduce spam and fraudulent communications perpetrated through these platforms and help mitigate financial frauds. Telecom operators stand fully committed to supporting seamless implementation of this directive.”

He added,“At present, app-based communication services link to a subscriber’s mobile SIM card only once during initial installation and verification. Thereafter, these applications continue to function even if the SIM is removed, replaced, or deactivated, creating significant scope for fraud. The new directive mandates that all relevant communication apps ensure continuous linkage between the application and the SIM or phone number used for registration, thereby creating a more accountable digital environment by curbing anonymous misuse and protecting users online.”