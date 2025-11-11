Dish TV partners with Amazon Prime for Prime Lite access

Amazon Prime and Dish TV, an Indian Direct-to-Home (DTH) service provider, have entered into a partnership that will offer Dish TV customers complimentary access to the Prime Lite subscription.

Advertisment

Through this collaboration, eligible Dish TV users will gain access to Prime Video’s extensive entertainment library across the entire Dish Group ecosystem, including VZY Smart TVs, DTH services, the Watcho streaming platform, and its network of internet service provider (ISP) partners.

Following the launch of VZY Smart TVs, Dish Group has expanded its entertainment offerings and encouraged users to adopt more advanced viewing platforms. Prime Lite, though ad-supported, provides access to Prime Video’s full content catalogue.

The Prime Lite subscription will be available to Dish TV DTH customers through combined DTH and Watcho multi-OTT packages. Customers purchasing a VZY Smart TV will receive the subscription with their device, while Watcho OTT users will be able to add it as an optional upgrade. ISP partners will include the service as part of selected broadband plans.

Advertisment

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India Limited, said,“Accessibility, ease of use, and personalisation are central to today’s entertainment experience. Our partnership with Amazon Prime reinforces our commitment to delivering quality entertainment across every screen, offering our customers greater flexibility in how and where they watch.”