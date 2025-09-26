Asia Cup 2025 final: How to watch live in India

Cricket fans across India are gearing up for the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2025 final, set to take place on Sunday, 28 September, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. The match will begin at 8:00 PM IST and promises to be a thrilling contest between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

Before the final, India will face Sri Lanka in their final Super Four match on Friday. Having already secured a place in the final, India head into the fixture with momentum, riding high on five consecutive wins, including dominant performances against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

How to watch the Asia Cup 2025 final live in India

Television Broadcast

Sony Sports Network holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup 2025 in India.

The final will be shown across the following channels: Sony Sports Ten 1 / Ten 1 HD Sony Sports Ten 2 / Ten 2 HD Sony Sports Ten 3 / Ten 3 HD (Hindi) Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) Sony Sports Ten 5 / Ten 5 HD



Free-to-Air Option

The remaining Asia Cup matches, including the final, will also be available via free live telecast on DD Sports for the Indian audience.

Live Streaming

Sony LIV (website and mobile app) will stream all matches live.

Ensure you have the correct subscription plan to access live streaming and match highlights. Some mobile service providers offer free OTT bundles, including Sony LIV, so check whether your current plan includes this benefit.

Watching the final on DTH? Here’s what You Need to Know

If you’re a DTH subscriber, here are some tips to ensure a smooth viewing experience:

Check Your Package: Verify that your DTH plan includes Sony Sports channels. These are generally available in standard sports packages, but for the best experience, opt forHD and regional language coverage if preferred. Find the Correct Channel Number: Each DTH provider assigns different channel numbers to Sony Sports channels. Refer to your provider’s channel guide to locate the relevant SD or HD channel.

A brief overview of the Asia Cup

The Asia Cup, first launched in 1983 as a One Day International (ODI) tournament, is now in its 17th edition. Since 2016, the format has alternated between ODI and T20 International (T20I) to align with the ICC tournament calendar.

India stands as the most successful team in the history of the competition, having won the title eight times and currently holding the champion's title. Sri Lanka follows with six titles to their name, while Pakistan has been crowned champions twice.

With history, rivalry, and form all at play, the India vs Pakistan final on Sunday promises to be a classic. Whether you are watching on TV or streaming online, make sure you're all set to catch the action live.