The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in a reference dated 7 December 2021 under Section 11(1)(a) of the TRAI Act, 1997, requested the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to provide recommendations on permitting the sharing of core network elements such as Mobile Switching Centre (MSC), Home Location Register (HLR), and Intelligent Network (IN) among telecom operators.

Subsequently, on 10 February 2022, the DoT issued another reference, reiterating its earlier request and stating that, "to promote optimal resource utilisation among licensees, it is proposed to allow the sharing of all kinds of telecom infrastructure and network elements among all categories of service providers licensed under Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, for the provision of authorised telecom services." DoT sought TRAI’s recommendations on this proposal.

Considering requests from stakeholders to permit inter-band spectrum sharing and spectrum leasing in India, TRAI decided to address these issues alongside infrastructure sharing as part of the stakeholder consultation process.

Following extensive consultations with stakeholders, TRAI submitted its recommendations on ‘Telecommunication Infrastructure Sharing, Spectrum Sharing, and Spectrum Leasing’ to DoT on 24 April 2024.

However, in a back-reference dated 13 February 2025, DoT informed TRAI that, as per Section 11(1) of the TRAI Act 1997 (as amended), the Government has reached a prima facie conclusion that some of these recommendations may not be accepted or may require modifications. Consequently, the recommendations have been referred back to TRAI for reconsideration.