Satrajit Majumdar Obit: My journey with beloved Benuda

Today, as I remember Satrajit Majumdar, fondly known as Benuda, my mind travels back 28 years, to April 1997, when I first met him at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. At the time, he had just registered Cyber Astro Ltd and was visiting BHU in search of a young astrologer to join him in his pioneering journey of delivering astrological services across the globe through the newly founded Cyber Astro.

I recall the moment vividly. I was working in the Panchang Office of the Jyotish Department at BHU as Assistant Panchang Editor when my Head of Department, Prof. R.C. Pandey, called me and introduced me to Benuda, a friend of Prof S K Kak from IIT BHU. After our initial greetings, we delved into a detailed discussion on astrology. During that conversation, Benuda invited me to New Delhi to join Cyber Astro. Though initially hesitant to leave the academic environment of BHU for a private organisation, he patiently laid out a clear career roadmap and convinced me to join him in bringing his vision to life. By the first week of May 1997, I was in Delhi, and thus began our shared journey with Cyber Astro.

In Delhi, Benuda introduced me to Pradeep Gupta, fondly known as PG, Chairman of the CyberMedia Group. The three of us began brainstorming and planning the future course for Cyber Astro. Over time, my professional relationship with Benuda deepened into a personal bond. He became not only a mentor but also a guiding light throughout my career. One touching memory that stays with me is from the end of 2004, when he visited my home for dinner. Suddenly, he called my three-year-old daughter and affectionately asked her to call him Nana (maternal grandfather) instead of Uncle. I still get emotional remembering that moment. He honoured that bond with both of my daughters until June 2022, when he was still in Delhi.

On a lighter note, Benuda often joked that he was my corporate management and English teacher, while I had to teach him the deeper nuances of predictive astrology. Despite his modesty, he possessed a profound knowledge of astrology and could read horoscopes with a precision few astrologers could match. Together at Cyber Astro, we weathered many highs and lows, always facing every challenge as a team. He had a forward-thinking vision and unwavering belief in my ability to translate that vision into reality.

One incident from 2008 stands out. An employee had made a serious, albeit unintentional, mistake. As CEO, Benuda initially decided to terminate his employment. However, he called me and said, “Dr. Pandey, although I am very angry with him, I don’t want to terminate his service; it could ruin his career and affect his family.” I spoke to the employee and, in his presence, requested Benuda to forgive him, which he did, attributing the decision to my appeal. In truth, it was his idea from the start. It was just one of many examples of his compassion and grace that I witnessed over our 28-year association.

From 2012 onwards, we adopted a deliberate strategy,he would be the 'good cop' while I played the 'bad cop' within the organisation. It was always a joint decision and part of our thoughtful management style.

After April 2016, Benuda gradually began to withdraw from active management duties. Though he remained a guiding force, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 meant he had to remain at home, especially due to his advancing age. Since we lived in the same locality, I visited him occasionally to update him on Cyber Astro’s progress.

In June 2022, he called me and said, “Dr Pandey, I want to see all of you tomorrow for lunch at my residence.” The next day, my wife Sapna, our daughters, and I went to his home. After lunch, he shared his plan to relocate to Pondicherry and sought my opinion. I agreed, sharing the same view as his children, Alok and Mismi.

Benuda had an extraordinary collection of books, ranging from world politics, philosophy, and religious texts from different faiths to astrology. He gifted me several of his books and encouraged my daughters to take whichever books they liked. The rest he donated to a library. That lunch in June 2022 was my final face-to-face meeting with him. The very next day, he moved to Pondicherry to live with Mismi and her two sons, embracing his role as Nana.

During 2022 and 2023, he continued to respond to phone calls, but eventually, he began to withdraw completely. I would occasionally receive updates through Mismi and Alok.

On 17th May 2025, I received the heartbreaking news of Benuda’s passing from Alok. He also shared that it was Benuda’s wish to donate his body for medical research, his final act of giving to the world.

Benuda was much more than a colleague or mentor, he was family, a visionary, and a man of immense wisdom and kindness. His legacy, both personal and professional, will continue to guide and inspire me for the rest of my life.