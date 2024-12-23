Role of automation in enhancing employee well-being and efficiency

Automation is often perceived as a threat to jobs, instilling a fear among employees about their job security. However, this belief is driven by myths and misconceptions can be turned around into understanding its benefits, if leveraged optimally at the workplace.

As per Deloitte’s global State of AI in the Enterprise report, 94% of the business leaders believe that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is critical for success, and over 60% believe that AI will increase productivity.

Use automation and AI

There are several ways.

Streamline mundane tasks

We are all aware about the ‘The Great Burnout’ during the pandemic. Sometimes, what’s passed as burnout, might be a ‘bore-out’ often stemming from being stuck with the same old mundane, repetitive tasks. Using technology properly can streamline those tasks and bring back the focus to the more important tasks at hand. Further, as per the Deloitte report quoted above, 42% of the business owners believe AI would streamline job processes.

Preventing bore-out

Remote work arrangements have granted employees greater flexibility and enhanced work-life balance. However, a major drawback of remote work lies in the absence of social interactions, potentially causing loneliness and isolation. As per this study, 21% of respondents cited loneliness as their primary challenge while working remotely.

AI and using technology can help be in touch with employees working in a remote/hybrid setup. Further, as per Deloitte’s 2024 Global Human Capital Trends report, 59% of the global workforce has turned to ‘quiet quitting’ citing no improvement in their well-being.

Therefore, many organisations are already creating an environment to make employees feel better by leveraging new technology and AI. It is instrument in collecting data from employees (through sentiment analysis) that helps HR teams in understanding the pulse of the employee. It’s paramount for the HR leaders to create platforms to foster a sense of belonging and have a nexus among employees.

Some ways to ensure employee well-being are -

* Promoting consistent communication and team check-ins over video meetings.

* Creating Employee Resource Groups for individuals with shared interests or

backgrounds (e.g., hobbies, activities, passions, etc.)

* Host regular on-ground and unofficial meet-ups

Keeping up with the Gen Z

As per the Happiness at Work in 2023 report , Gen Z were the unhappiest of the lot surveyed. The Mental Health Million Project recently reported that Gen Z had shockingly low mental well-being rates, probably due to the severe disruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adding to this, Gen Z’s workplace happiness is highly represented by the statement, “My work environment brings out the best in me”. This generation seems to prioritise continuous learning and professional development at their jobs.

Further, the report found Gen Z to be the generation most likely to quit their job if they are unhappy with their workplace. Therefore, it is imperative to create and offer learning opportunities for overall growth of the employees especially online. These could be a reward to good performance or even as an incentive.

Using AI to help employees learn and grow will not help the company eventually, but also that the employees feel cared for, and that organization is interested in their personal development. This Udemy research highlights that 80% of the employees felt more engaged by learning new skills.

In nutshell, an optimal use of automation and AI opens the opportunity to cultivate a collaborative, positive and productive culture with a fulfilled workforce. Further, it is using technology that HR teams can eradicate any unconscious bias in the recruitment process.

Often, HR teams can prefer people belonging to similar backgrounds, cultures, faith, alma mater etc unconsciously. AI helps in projecting the most relevant profiles and removing any bias right from the beginning and open a larger talent pool. Hiring the right staff negates a lot of the hiccups in a healthy functioning in the long run. This, in turn, encourages longer retention and perpetuates a healthier employment cycle.

--- Ms. Ranjini Chakraborty, HR Director, Giesecke + Devrient India.