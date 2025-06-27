How cloud and connectivity are reshaping healthcare MSMEs

By Aditya Kinra

Advertisment

India’s healthcare sector is undergoing a profound digital transformation, with cloud technology and connectivity playing a central role in this shift. For micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in healthcare spanning diagnostics, pharmacies, physiotherapy clinics, and homecare providers, cloud infrastructure is becoming a vital enabler of scalability, efficiency, and improved patient outcomes. No longer limited to large hospital chains, digital tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based automation are now accessible, affordable, and highly relevant for smaller healthcare providers aiming to grow while maintaining quality and regulatory compliance.

According to the SME Digital Insights Study, nearly 50% of healthcare MSMEs in India prioritise cloud adoption, with 20% having already migrated more than half of their workloads to the cloud. This underscores the growing demand for real-time data access, secure systems, and seamless digital coordination, now foundational drivers of healthcare delivery.

Cloud-Powered Innovation: Transforming India’s Healthcare MSMEs

Advertisment

One of the most critical challenges in healthcare remains accurate and timely diagnosis, particularly when medical data is fragmented, incomplete, or still paper-based. For many doctors, manually navigating extensive patient records is time-consuming and prone to error. One healthcare MSME, for example, faced precisely this issue as clinicians struggled to extract relevant information from bulky, unstructured documents, hindering decision-making and increasing the risk of diagnostic inaccuracies. To resolve this, they adopted an AI-powered cloud solution leveraging generative AI and large language models to process complex medical documents, extract key insights, and generate responses to clinical queries in real time. The platform enabled clinicians to receive rapid, evidence-based answers and auto-generate reports using customised templates, dramatically reducing administrative burden and improving clinical efficiency. This demonstrates how even small, resource-constrained practices can benefit from AI-driven, cloud-connected tools.

Across the sector, healthcare MSMEs are digitising their operations to enhance care quality and streamline service delivery. Pharmacies are employing real-time inventory tracking to prevent losses from expired stock. Pathology labs have introduced cloud automation, cutting reporting errors by up to 80%. Dental and physiotherapy clinics are utilising appointment scheduling platforms and digital compliance tools to improve patient experience and record-keeping. Meanwhile, home healthcare providers now rely on location tracking and caregiver monitoring to increase accountability. Cloud infrastructure underpins all these improvements by offering secure, real-time access to data, workflow automation, and seamless coordination, essential elements for speed, accuracy, and patient continuity. Moreover, with rising concerns around data privacy and cyber threats, cloud platforms offer built-in safeguards such as end-to-end encryption, role-based access controls, and detailed audit trails, enabling healthcare MSMEs to remain compliant with medical data regulations without investing heavily in their own IT infrastructure.

Adoption of AI and IoT

Advertisment

The adoption of AI and IoT is further levelling the playing field for smaller healthcare providers. Once considered the preserve of large hospitals, these technologies are now increasingly embraced by MSMEs. AI powers virtual assistants, chatbots, predictive supply chains, and automated diagnostics, while IoT facilitates remote monitoring of medical equipment and home-based care. When integrated via cloud platforms, these technologies form intelligent, unified systems that drive smarter workflows and better clinical outcomes. Previously, outdated systems and disconnected tools hindered the growth of MSMEs. Today, cloud-based APIs and middleware solutions allow seamless integration across billing, diagnostics, electronic health records (EHRs), and patient engagement platforms.

Government initiatives such as Digital India, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) are also playing a pivotal role, providing digital infrastructure support, fostering innovation ecosystems, and improving access to finance for healthcare-focused MSMEs. However, to fully unlock this potential, ongoing investment in connectivity, digital skills development, and cloud readiness remains essential.

The future of healthcare MSMEs in India is undoubtedly cloud-powered and AI-enabled. Whether it’s a rural diagnostic lab, a mid-sized dental chain, or a mobile homecare startup, these enterprises are demonstrating that digital innovation and inclusive healthcare can go hand in hand. By embracing smart technologies, MSMEs can improve operational efficiency, ensure compliance, and, most importantly, deliver timely, personalised, high-quality care. In this new era, those who connect smarter, respond faster, and innovate boldly will lead the way.

Advertisment

The author is the Vice-President of Tata Teleservices.