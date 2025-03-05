COAI expresses concern over TRAI’s response to DoT’s reference on telecom framework

Addressing TRAI’s Response to DoT’s Back Reference on TRAI's recommendations on the Framework for Service Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI said, "COAI has consistently advocated that the authorisation process should not be altered and should retain the contractual nature of the existing licensing regime. This is crucial to ensuring policy and regulatory certainty, which is essential for attracting investment into the industry. While this request from COAI has not been addressed, it is noted with concern that in the back reference to the DoT issued by TRAI on 28th February 2025, the role of TRAI may be diminished. It has been stated that, with respect to minor or procedural amendments, the Licensor may not be required to seek recommendations from the Regulator."

Furthermore, Kochhar added, "COAI has been advocating for the use of satellite communication (SATCOM) to enhance coverage in underserved rural areas and has called for a level playing field between Terrestrial Service Providers and Satellite Communication Service Providers in all other areas. However, this important issue has not been addressed by either the DoT or TRAI. The failure to address this matter could have a negative impact on investor confidence."

He further continued, "Additionally, as per our understanding, OTT Communication Services are not classified as an access service under the new Telecommunications Act. To ensure a level playing field and uphold the principle of “Same Service, Same Rules”, we had proposed that these competing and substitutable services should be included under Access Services authorisation in the new framework. However, to date, our concerns regarding OTT/App-Based Communication Services have not been addressed by either the Regulator or the Licensor."